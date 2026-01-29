While the San Antonio Spurs made a statement by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder three times in December, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are NBA analyst Charles Barkley's favorite to win this year's title. Although Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs beat the Rockets and have the second-best record in the Western Conference (32-15), trailing the Thunder by 5.5 games, Barkley says the Nuggets are better suited to beat the defending champions.

At the same time, Wembanyama and the Spurs would have their hands full against a team like the Nuggets, Barkley said, per ESPN's Inside The NBA.

“My friends are like, man, the San Antonio Spurs, they're playing well against OKC. I say that's an easier matchup for them because when they have Harteinstein out there, he's a liability on the offensive end, so their guards can pressure, pressure, pressure, and funnel everything to Wemby,” Barkley said.

“The problem with the Spurs when they play against the Joker, they're gonna occupy Wemby, and their team gets really, really small when he has to stay out of the paint. So, that's the difference. But they have a very bright future. Like Shaq said, they're missing one more piece.”

Chuck: "My friends are like man the San Antonio Spurs they're playing well against OKC. I say that's an easier matchup for them because when they have Harteinstein out there he's a liability on the offensive end so their guards can pressure, pressure, pressure and funnel… pic.twitter.com/mADSfn0ayM — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 29, 2026

The Nuggets are 9-5 since Jokic hyperextended his left knee in late December. Since then, Charles Barkley has watched Peyton Watson emerge as Denver's new 20+ scorer, averaging 22.2 points on 48.8% shooting, including 45.7% from deep, and 5.9 rebounds. He's also been a menace on the defensive end of the floor, where he's averaging 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Watson is one of the many reasons the Nuggets remain steady without Nikola Jokic. With the third-best record (31-16) in the Western Conference, Denver is breathing down the Spurs' neck, trailing San Antonio by only 1.0 game.

Victor Wembanyama acknowledges he's 1 of 1 after Spurs win

As trade rumors surrounding the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo run rampant, don't expect the Spurs to get into the mix, as their future is in great hands, led by All-Star Victor Wembanyama. The young phenom continues to grow, while taking his team with him, as the Spurs feel ahead of schedule this season.

Many anticipated Wembanyama and the Spurs would rise to the top of the Western Conference standings the following season, but they've thrived in 2025-26, leading to their impressive 31-16 record through 47 games.

“I'm trying to do things on the court that nobody does, so I have to work in a way that nobody does,” said Wembanyama, who almost outscored the Rockets by himself in the fourth quarter.

"I'm trying to do things on the court that nobody does, so I have to work in a way that nobody does" Victor Wembanyama speaks on his mindset 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/KuIdRJAuiI https://t.co/wIXufhd4nU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2026

Wembanyama and the Spurs erased a 16-point deficit off an 11-0 run, and Wembanyama's fourth-quarter offense, as he finished with 28 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 16 rebounds, and five blocks against the Rockets.