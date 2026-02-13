OKLAHOMA CITY — The only thing that Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng sought after his trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder was an opportunity. Still, he was unsure of where it would come from after he was traded three times in 24 hours. Leaving the only NBA team he'd ever played for, Deing was determined to make headway elsewhere, which eventually led him to join All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

The journey, however, took Dieng on a trek across the United States. Then, into Canada, then, back into the States, and concluded with a long car ride toward Milwaukee, his final destination.

“It was crazy,” Dieng told ClutchPoints. “I was in San Antonio with the Thunder. Then, got traded to the Hornets. So, I stayed like four hours in my room. Then, the Chicago trade happened. So, I flew to Chicago. Did my physical in the night and in the morning. Then, I was supposed to play with Chicago in Toronto. So, I took a plane to Toronto. Then, as soon as the plane took off, I saw the trade to Milwaukee.

“So, I had to land in Toronto, go back to Chicago, and drive to Milwaukee. It was really crazy, but I'm excited to be here.”

Dieng traveled over 2,333 miles to be there, and it paid off. With Antetokounmpo nursing a right calf injury amidst a 22-30 Bucks record in the dog days of the NBA's 82-game regular season, Dieng's 17 points, including five threes, and three rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench, helped Milwaukee secure a 116-108 win against the Orlando Magic.

Deing says Bucks head coach Doc Rivers helped alleviate the pressure that most players joining a team mid-season feel by telling the fourth-year forward to be himself, trust his instincts, and it paid off in the form of a breakout performance.

“He just told me to just play the way I play, make the right decisions,” Dieng said. “And I told him I'd do anything to help the team win.”

The advice helped Dieng settle into his new home, as did the support of Giannis' brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and the rest of the Bucks organization, which Ousmane said has eased the transition to his new team. Still, heading back to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder, his former team, was a fitting follow-up to his first breakout performance with the Bucks. It set the stage for a career-best performance on Thursday.

Ousmane Dieng's career night lifts Bucks in his return to OKC

Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng scored a career-high 19 points in a 110-93 win against the Thunder. Facing off against his former team was an emotional night, Dieng admits. However, it didn't disrupt his focus: the familiarity and warm welcome from Thunder fans when the PA announcer called out Ousmane's name during the starting lineup introduction at the Paycom Center led to his best performance.

In a 110-93 win against the Thunder, Dieng finished with 19 points on 7-for-12 attempts, including 3-of-6 from deep, 11 rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and one steal. Coming off stuffing the stat sheet against the Thunder, it's hard to believe Dieng was feeling a lot of different emotions before tip-off.

“A lot of everything; nervous, excited, but it was fun,” Dieng said. “I liked it. I played four years with those guys. So, it was really fun.”

Ahead of Dieng's return to the Paycom Center on Thursday night, Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, filling in for head coach Doc Rivers, discussed how much he's enjoyed working closely with Dieng.

“Really good kid, man, in the short amount of time I've been around him,” Ham said. “A great vibe to him, asks all the right questions, stood right next to him on his first day of practice. And just talking about the offense and different dynamics, the defense, you know? High IQ, soaking in everything, taking one step at a time, and loves to work. We're excited about him.”

Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, filling in for Doc Rivers’ pregame media availability, talks about what he’s liked from Ousmane Dieng, so far pic.twitter.com/FGvRJ3eplH — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 12, 2026

For Dieng, his two breakout performances with the Bucks are a byproduct of being given an increased role on a team that wasn't readily available on the Thunder. Behind All-Star Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams in head coach Mark Daigneault's depth chart, Dieng was eager to prove himself as an everyday NBA player. He wasted no time in doing so in his first week with the Bucks.

“I feel like it's just an opportunity. I put in the work,” Dieng added. “I know what I can do. I'm just able to show it right now. It's great.”

Dieng tallied a combined 36 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including 8-for-14 from deep, 14 rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and one steal in his last two games with the Bucks. He's in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, worth $6.6 million for the 2025-26 season, and will enter the summer as a restricted free agent.