WWE 2K25 has been building anticipation with hints about its expansive DLC content, and today, the full roster was finally unveiled. The lineup is stacked, featuring fresh faces from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, alongside surprise celebrity guests—including three NBA stars.

The wrestling game’s DLC lineup brings together a mix of legendary and current WWE Superstars, along with notable personalities from other industries. Although the complete list hasn’t been disclosed, players can look forward to the addition of more in the roster.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson are strong candidates for two of the three NBA stars included, given their past WWE appearances and Haliburton’s well-known fandom. As for the third, it remains a mystery, but with plenty of WWE enthusiasts across the league, it’ll be intriguing to see who makes the cut.

Other mystery celebrities joining the WWE 2K25 roster

When it comes to the mystery celebrities, a few names come to mind. Travis Scott seems like a strong possibility, given his love for WWE and his involvement in John Cena’s shocking heel turn alongside The Rock at Elimination Chamber. With WrestleMania season underway, there’s even a chance he steps into the ring, making his inclusion in the game a logical move.

The second celebrity guest remains a mystery, but IShowSpeed seems like a strong candidate. His viral moment at the Royal Rumble—thanks to Bron Breakker’s spear—along with his commitment to selling the aftermath, makes him a natural fit. However, there’s also a chance we see Jake Paul or KSI, especially given the Prime Bottle teaser in the promo videos.

The developers likely didn’t have enough time to include Penta, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin in the base game, but they’ll gradually be added to WWE 2K25. Legendary names like Jesse Ventura, D’Lo Brown, Abyss, and Victoria are also exciting additions to the roster.

With WWE’s official partnership with TNA, WWE 2K25 introduces Abyss, marking the first time a character who never competed in WWE, WCW, or ECW has been included in the series.

Abyss is one of TNA's most iconic and accomplished stars, boasting reigns as NWA World Heavyweight Champion, X-Division Champion, TNA Television Champion, and TNA World Tag Team Champion during his run from 2002 to 2019. Christopher Park, the man behind the Abyss persona, transitioned to WWE in 2019, taking on a backstage role as a producer.

The game officially launches on March 14 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, while pre-order players can start playing this Friday.