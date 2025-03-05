WWE 2K25's Season Pass has been revealed, with all DLC and their Release Dates announced. WWE 2K25's Roster features over 300 playable wrestlers, giving you an unprecedented amount of wrestlers to play with. Overall, the game will feature 25 playable DLC Characters, which can be bought via DLC Packs or the Season Pass. Without further ado, we'll go over each WWE 2K25 DLC Release Date, their price, and more.

At the time of writing, the specific Release Date and prices of the WWE 2K25 DLC and Season Pass have yet to be revealed. However, we have a general idea of each Pack's release window and characters. Therefore, we listed them all below for your convenience.

New Wave Pack – May 2025 Alex Shelly; Chris Sabin; Giulia; Stephanie Vaquer; Special Celebrity TBA



Dunk & Destruction Pack – June 2025 Abyss; Great Khali; Three NBA Stars TBA



Fearless Pack – July 2025 New Jack; Jordynne Grace; Penta; Bull Nakano; Special Celebrity Guest TBA



Attitude Era Superstars Pack – September 2025 D’Lo Brown; Billy Gunn; Road Dogg; Victoria; Mark Henry;



Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack – November 2025 Jesse Ventura; Wonderful; Tito Santana; Junk Yard Dog; Sid Justice



Again, at the time of writing, we do not yet know the prices or specific release dates of these packs yet. Furthermore, we do not yet know if they plan to add MyFACTION content to each DLC pack. Keep checking back with us and we'll update when new information arrives.

Both the New Wave and Fearless Pack feature one Special Celebrity Guest character. Meanwhile, the Dunk & Destruction Pack adds three NBA players into the mix. Some of the biggest additions for us include wrestlers like Penta, Mark Henry, and Abyss, but there's others on the list we like to see too.

Of course, there's so many more we'd love to see, but with the game featuring over 300 playable characters, there's plenty of wrestlers to keep us entertained for the long run.

Overall, that includes all the WWE 2K25 DLC Release Dates and details. Again, you can either purchase each packs individually, or purchase the Season Pass to receive all DLC Packs when they launch.

If you're interested in learning more about WWE 2K25, check out some of the info on modes like Universe, The Island, and more. We'll see you in the Ring when WWE 2K25 launches later this month.

