A new WWE 2K25 Universe Mode Ringside Report has released this week, revealing new info about the mode. Between the return of Promos, new Intergender matches, and more, there's a lot to unpack. The developers also added new customization tools and convenient features to make Universe more enjoyable. Without further ado, let's look at everything new in WWE 2K25's Universe Mode

Everything New in WWE 2K25's Universe Mode

Expand Tweet

Promos Return to WWE 2K25, with five different promo types for players to perform:

Self-Promos – Create challenges for your Superstar to fulfill in your next match. If you succeed, you'll earn benefits, but if you fail, you'll receive a penalty. You can view these challenges in the Rivalry overview before and during a match. Some of the challenges include winning matches, winning by submission, winning with high health, under five minutes, and much more.

– Create challenges for your Superstar to fulfill in your next match. If you succeed, you'll earn benefits, but if you fail, you'll receive a penalty. Call-Out – You call out your Rival to the ring, who will either respond or not show up. If you confront each other, it can lead to a 1 future 1v1 match, while a no-show leads to an immediate 1v1 or brawl.

– You call out your Rival to the ring, who will either respond or not show up. If you confront each other, it can lead to a 1 future 1v1 match, while a no-show leads to an immediate 1v1 or brawl. Promo Interrupt – Superstar walks in on their rival's promo, leading to a 1v1, no match, immediate match, or brawl

– Superstar walks in on their rival's promo, leading to a 1v1, no match, immediate match, or brawl Issue Open Challenge – Throw an open challenge to any Superstar. You will not know who your opponent is until their match entrance. Winning provides you with more benefits.

– Throw an open challenge to any Superstar. You will not know who your opponent is until their match entrance. Winning provides you with more benefits. Accept Open Challenge – Superstar accepts an open challenge from their rival, with benefits for winning.

These Promos are available as a category of Rivalry actions, which means more animations and new commentary. Regardless, the game features many new and exciting ways to create authentic moments in the ring.

Calendars & Shows

WWE 2K25 makes some updates to the managing of the calendar, as well as show setup. Firstly, you can assign Multiple Shows (3 max) each day. This also allows you to customize the order of shows, and the combination can be anything.

Additionally, Major and Minor shows can now be assigned to Sundays. Meanwhile, you can assign PLE shows to Monday-Saturday. PLEs can go on for two days, allowing you to set up some cool shows. Day 2 doesn't have to be the day after, and the roster will be spread out over both nights.

You can swap PLEs with others on the Calendar, moving shows to different days. Additionally, the Universe Calendar is receiving support for Tournament PLEs.

Team Management

WWE 2K25 Universe Mode features a new team management system that allows you to assign Superstars to multiple teams. Furthermore, each team member can have a customized role:

Singles – Prioritizes singles and free-for-all matches

Tag – Prioritizes two-person tag matches and eligible for tag division championships with another tag-role team member

Trio – Prioritizes three-person team matches

Quad – Prioritizes for four-person team matches

Manager – Prioritizes manager role for fellow team members’ matches

Teams can now also support lineups for stables that include three or more members. Now, each lineup is made of a smaller group within the large team, and can have their own unique names, announcements, entrances, and more.

Matchmaking & Intergender

WWE 2K25 revamped its matchmaking system to improve stability and reliability. Furthermore, the developers added a new scoring & sorting system which takes in multiple factors of each match. From Superstar ratings, to the type of match, there's a lot taken into account.

Match Tables received a new Main Event Tab, allowing you to customize even more what you want. Furthermore, Universe will support the new match types in WWE 2K25. This includes Underground and Bloodline Rules

Match Tables have also gotten a new Main Event tab, allowing more customization when you want to earmark a certain type or subset of matches to pick from as the final match of a show. If the Main Event match table is empty, the standard Match Table will be used to determine the main event instead. This also includes Intergender matches, and you can even create an intergender division & championship.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about WWE 2K25 Universe Mode. We look forward to seeing what else the developers unveil before the game launches this month. The developers plan to release one more Ringside Report before the game's official release.

In other news, feel free to check out the other information on WWE 2K25. Between the roster and other ringside reports, the developers revealed a lot in recent weeks. See you in the ring this month!

Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.