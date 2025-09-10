From a new mid-season tournament to tweaking the All-Star Game format, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is never afraid to make changes to the association's traditional approach to the regular season, as he's proven over the years. Ahead of the 2025 Finals, Silver stated he'd looking to expanding the NBA before announcing a new All-Star Game format in 2025-26.

Silver is confident that a tournament-style format, including one team of international All-Stars for the All-Star Game will lead to a better product in 2026, he said, per Fox Sports 1 analyst Rachel Nichols.

“I know I've stood up in front of you before, and said we've fixed it, we got it,” Silver said, to which Nichols added, “That he does truly believe a round-robin format with 3 teams of American players and 1 team of international players will be a success,” she said.

Silver, who's hinted to the NBA potentially expanding outside of the United States, is keeping the league's global impact at the forefront of the association's future. Perhaps adding an team of international All-Stars to the association's showcase of its very best players will evoke a competitive edge among the American-born stars, while inspiring a generation of fans outside the U.S. to pursue basketball for a living.

As the sport continues to evolve around the world, Silver remains focused on potentially expanding the NBA's 30 teams, he said, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“I'd say the current sense is that we should be exploring it. I don't think it's automatic… We have an owner's meeting in July in Las Vegas, and it will be on the agenda to take the temperature of the room,” Silver said.

“What also comes to mind with expansion is to create other competition around the world.”

Article Continues Below

Adam Silver reacts to NBC adding Micahel Jordan for 2025-26

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was shocked when NBC added Michael Jordan to its broadcasting team ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. As NBC returns to broadcast NBA games this upcoming season, Jordan will be featured as an analyst, which came as a surprise for Silver, he said, per the Dan Patrick Show.

“They told me they were gonna try, and I said, ‘Good luck.' I honestly didn't think he was gonna do it,” Silver said. “I was surprised he said yes.”

"They told me they were gonna try, and I said, 'Good luck.' I honestly didn't think he was gonna do it. … I was surprised he said yes." NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Michael Jordan joining NBC next season as a special contributor 🗣️ (via @dpshow)pic.twitter.com/FF5AC92DUN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 11, 2025

With Jordan set to make his debut as an NBA analyst, fans have plenty to look forward to.