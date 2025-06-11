The news that Michael Jordan would become a contributor to the new NBA on NBC this fall was a shock. Especially considering that Jordan is often elusive and makes very few media appearances.

One of those stunned was NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who said as much during an interview with Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday.

“They told me they were gonna try, and I said, ‘Good luck.' I honestly didn't think he was gonna do it. … I was surprised he said yes.”

Jordan's role on the NBA on NBC will include game analysis, halftime reports, and select commentary elements. There is considerable anticipation about the scope of his role and how he will approach it.

On Tuesday, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith expects Jordan to be “brutally honest” in the way he assesses the game. The surprise reaction from Silver isn't necessarily a surprise itself, considering that Jordan often lays low when it comes to media.

Part of it is based on convenience.

Michael Jordan picks and chooses his media options

Throughout his career, Jordan has been judicious in how he chooses to engage with the media. Much of it has to do with the type of image he's adamant about projecting (i.e. wholesome, clean, cool, and transcendent).

Jordan's universal appeal was partly predicated on smoothing out any rough edges (i.e., avoiding controversial subjects such as politics). He also tried to prevent any further digging into his personal life.

After all, Jordan was reluctant to participate in the landmark documentary The Last Dance, which told the story of the Chicago Bulls dynasty.

In truth, Jordan put the NBA on NBC on the map. It was Jordan who created the most memorable NBA on NBC moments. Therefore, it makes sense for Jordan to join the NBC team.