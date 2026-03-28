Ahead of his third season at Ohio State, Jeremiah Smith has not even thought about entering the college football transfer portal once. The Miami native admitted he has received offers, but he has never considered leading Columbus.

Smith told reporters that a “certain program” attempted to woo him at the end of the 2025 season, but he never gave in, according to Delaware Gazette reporter Dillon Davis. Smith said he would not name the school, but said he thinks everyone should know which team it was.

“I knew, especially at the end of that game, that a certain program was gonna come at me very hard,” Smith said. “Not listing any names — I think everybody here knows who it is — but I wasn't going nowhere.”

Jeremiah Smith was asked about the offers he may have received this offseason to leave Ohio State. He said there was never a moment he considered leaving, although he wasn’t surprised to see a certain program make a big push. “I think everyone here knows who it was,” he said. pic.twitter.com/oBCSfgysbv — Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis56) March 28, 2026

The program Smith alluded to is heavily implied to be his hometown school, Miami. The Hurricanes made a big push to recruit Smith coming out of high school, along with all the major Florida schools, and have been rumored to still be interested in pursuing him.

Although Smith is undoubtedly receiving a hefty paycheck from Ohio State, many other wealthy programs could easily out-bid the Buckeyes. Smith reportedly received similar offers during the 2025 offseason before returning to Columbus for his sophomore season.

Despite the interest from his native program, Smith continues to double down on his commitment to Ohio State. The rising junior has never wavered from his loyalty to the Buckeyes, even with former offensive coordinator Brian Hartline leaving to accept the head coaching position at USF.