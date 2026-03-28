The Chicago Bears approached the end of free agency in a typical manner by re-signing cornerback Jaylon Jones on a one-year deal and bringing linebacker Jack Sanborn back on another one-year contract. While these moves didn't significantly change the top of the roster, they helped maintain valuable depth in the secondary, on special teams, and within the front seven.

This leaves the NFL Draft as the primary opportunity for more impactful roster changes, and they currently have seven draft picks, including the 25th overall pick in the first round, two second-round picks at 57 and 60, a third-round pick at 89, and a fourth-round pick at 129, being a solid amount of draft capital for a team that appears functional but still has some areas where a lack of depth could quickly become a concern.

So, the discussion about potential sleeper picks is crucial for the Bears because, unlike teams that are drafting out of desperation, they don't need three standout players. Instead, they need three individuals who fit well within the team's structure and can earn their roles without the pressure of becoming instant stars, and these players are often the ones who can help prevent a season from derailing as the calendar turns to the colder months.

EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Malachi Lawrence appears to be the kind of defender that coaches can easily justify for practical reasons, and UCF recognizes him as a player who finished the 2025 season as a first-team All-Big 12 selection and received an honorable mention for Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Notably, he is one of only four FBS defenders to record at least five sacks in each of the last three seasons, and he concluded his college career with 20 sacks, which includes 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2025 alone, along with two forced fumbles and three pass breakups. This impressive resume indicates that he is not just a routine rotational edge player but rather a defender capable of impacting games in multiple ways.

For the Bears, the appeal of Lawrence is clear, and while re-signing depth players in the secondary and at linebacker was a smart move, it didn’t make the defensive front immune to attrition or inconsistency. A team may feel secure about its edge position but still wish it had an additional player by October.

Lawrence embodies the type of player who can help prevent that regret, and his production suggests real pass-rush value. He can disrupt the backfield on early downs, and he possesses enough experience to avoid being treated as merely a project based on potential.

Another reason he stands out as a sleeper rather than a headline name is that he doesn’t need to be drafted as a savior to provide valuable contributions because he can enter a deeper edge rotation, learn the professional game, and still bring immediate value, especially during passing situations.

This profile is exactly what the Bears should be targeting in the middle rounds of the draft, and if they are looking for another edge rusher who can generate genuine pressure without requiring a costly first-round pick, Lawrence is too appealing to overlook.

C Sam Hecht, Kansas State

If the Bears are in search of a quieter sleeper who might become one of the best value picks in the draft class, Sam Hecht should be at the top of their list.

According to Kansas State’s official bio, Hecht is a center who started the final 25 games of his career, earned All-Big 12 honors in both of his last two seasons, and was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2025.

More impressively, he played 759 offensive snaps in 2025 without committing a single accepted penalty, and he anchored an offensive line that ranked No. 10 nationally in sacks allowed, averaging just 1.08 per game, and contributed to a K-State rushing attack that averaged 5.09 yards per carry.

This profile is exactly what coaches appreciate, even when draft discussions are often captivated by larger bodies and flashier tackle projections. While Hecht may not be as glamorous as a wide receiver with impressive testing numbers or a defensive back showcasing numerous highlights, he is the type of player who can steadily strengthen an offense over time, and the Bears have already taken steps to build a more stable environment, and one effective way to maintain that progress is by adding linemen who understand leverage, communication, and how to prevent the middle of the pocket from becoming chaotic.

The strongest case for Hecht in Chicago is not that he needs to start on the first day; rather, he provides the coaching staff with options, ensuring that the entire plan does not feel fragile.

Interior offensive line play is an area where teams often assume solutions will materialize until they suddenly do not, and a center with Hecht’s extensive college experience, recognition in the Big 12, and a remarkable penalty record is precisely the kind of sleeper a solid franchise should target before the need becomes more urgent and costly.

He also aligns with what strong teams typically value in mid-round blockers, and his substance is evident because he has been on the field, handled significant playing time, excelled in a winning program, and appears to be the type of player who can bring maturity to the operation whenever injuries or lineup changes occur.

These may not be flashy selling points, but they are the kinds of attributes that become critical as the season progresses, particularly by Thanksgiving.

DL Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

Gracen Halton is an under-the-radar prospect for anyone who believes Chicago's defense could benefit from more aggression and disruption in the middle of the front line.

Oklahoma lists him at 6 feet 2 inches and 292 pounds, which tells part of his story. He is neither an oversized two-gap defender nor a slender edge player pretending to be an interior lineman, and instead, he resembles the type of interior defender that teams seek when they want a player who can provide movement, leverage, and enough power to challenge guards and centers throughout the game.

This is significant for them, as relying too heavily on one or two established players can lead to issues with defensive line rotations, and the return of a linebacker and a reserve cornerback has strengthened the edges of the defense, but does not resolve whether Chicago has adequate interior strength for the rigors of the season.

Halton is a prospect who can contribute to this need because he appears capable of stepping into the rotation early, offering quickness and the ability to penetrate from the inside, with the potential to develop further as he acclimates to the game.

Additionally, Halton is a strong sleeper candidate because his strengths can be impactful even if he never becomes a standout in terms of statistics, and interior defenders can be highly valuable without racking up impressive sack totals.

A quicker player in this position can complicate the offense’s launch points, force quarterbacks toward the edge rushers, and help maintain better run fits for the linebackers behind him. While this type of contribution may not dominate draft discussions, it significantly enhances a team's defense.

For a team that seems more balanced than chaotic, Halton is a sensible mid-round target who could elevate the defensive front, potentially doing even more than that.

What is appealing about all three players, including Halton, is how clearly their roles can be envisioned, because Lawrence would provide another legitimate pass-rusher without the burden of being the sole solution, Hecht would offer the offensive line a mature addition with the potential to become effective sooner than expected and Halton would inject interior disruption into a defense that should proactively address its needs rather than waiting for issues to arise.

This is typically the sweet spot for sleeper targets because they are not mere lottery tickets, but players whose roles are already clear before their names are called.

The Cubs are in a favorable position to think strategically about this.

They possess enough picks to maneuver if desired, have sufficient roster health to avoid panic, and have clarity after free agency regarding where further reinforcement is needed, and this is why targeting sleeper prospects is super important for them right now.

Chicago must continue to strengthen the aspects of the roster that can quietly determine whether the season is successful or falters at critical times.