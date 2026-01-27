NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson is taking heat for not attending a meet-and-greet for kids with cancer during a recent appearance in Australia. One of those who is sharply criticizing Iverson is former NBA player and Australian Andrew Bogut.

On social media, Bogut wasted no time calling out Iverson for allegedly failing to meet his obligations to the kids and their families.

“Absolute sh** human. No excuses for this. If anyone knows this family pls reach out.”

In a follow-up post, Bogut seemed to imply that this isn't a surprise coming from Iverson.

“Current/former NBA player did a tour of Australia and treated people poorly and didn’t fulfill appointments and obligations.

In other news the sky is blue.”

Additionally, Bogut issued a warning to the National Basketball League in Australia to be cautious about attaching themselves to a high-profile name.

“Hopefully the @NBL learns from jumping on any big name that comes to Australia for a cash grab.

This is not the first time.”

Plus, Bogut reposted a tweet by Karl Beston, co-host of The Beston and Greenway Podcast, who called out Australian sports teams for making up certain holidays to welcome a big name.

During his playing days, Iverson was one of the most revered and reviled players of his generation. He was praised for being a once-in-a-generation point guard but was also praised and criticized for being a rebellious cultural icon.

In the years since, he has been overwhelmingly loved.

Bogut played in the NBA from 2005-2019. He is currently an assistant coach for the Sydney Kings of the NBL.