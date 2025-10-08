Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has earned widespread recognition during his career. But one recent compliment may stand above the rest. NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson revealed his personal top five players of all time and included Curry alongside Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Speaking on Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast,” Iverson made it clear that Curry’s impact has been unlike anything he has ever seen. When asked if he truly meant to include the Warriors guard in such elite company, Iverson simply said, “Absolutely. I’ve never seen anything like him before in my life.”

Allen Iverson's top 5 NBA players of all-time: 🏀 Michael Jordan

🏀 Kobe Bryant

🏀 LeBron James

🏀 Steph Curry

🏀 Shaq AI on Curry: "Never seen anything like him before in my life." Thoughts? 🤔 (via @CBSNews)pic.twitter.com/gUknBupB84 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2025

Stephen Curry is a Warriors icon among legends like Allen Iverson

Article Continues Below

Curry’s placement in Iverson’s top five highlights not only his career accomplishments but also his revolutionary style of play. Since being drafted seventh overall by Golden State in 2009, Curry has become the league’s most prolific three-point shooter and a transformative figure for how the game is played. His career averages of 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists are complemented by four championships, two MVP awards, and a Finals MVP award.

Even at 37, Curry remains one of the most dangerous scorers in basketball. He guided the Warriors through another playoff run last season before a hamstring injury cut his postseason short. In 70 regular season games, he averaged 24.5 points while shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc, earning another All-NBA honor.

Iverson’s decision to choose Curry over Magic Johnson for his all-time lineup underscores Curry’s unique fit next to other legends. His off-ball movement and floor spacing would complement the isolation scoring of Jordan and Bryant. It also works in tandem with James's playmaking and O'Neal's dominance. For Iverson, that balance set Curry apart.

Curry himself has admitted he has “no clue” when retirement will come. However, he acknowledged that the end is closer than ever. Still, his legacy with Golden State continues to grow. With every accolade reinforcing his status as the greatest shooter in NBA history, and now, in Iverson’s eyes, one of the five best players to ever step on the court.