NBA legend Allen Iverson is in hot water following a complaint from one of the participants of his recent event in Australia.

As reported by Fox Sports, citing a post on Reddit, Iverson was scheduled to meet 12 kids who are battling cancer at a popular car dealership in Melbourne. It was co-organized by a non-profit organization.

But the one-time MVP, who led the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals in 2001, did not fulfill his obligation since he was allegedly “having a bad day.”

“Iverson remained in a separate podcast room until around 12:30 pm and did not personally address the families, with his security staff instead delivering an apology,” read the report.

It added that the post on Reddit noted that Iverson agreed to a media interview, with the cancer-stricken kids and their families allowed to be in the room. But the Hall of Famer, who starred for the Philadelphia 76ers, remained aloof and “did not say a word to anyone.”

“Families were reportedly promised signed basketballs, jerseys, and an opportunity to ask questions—none of which occurred,” added the report.

It was the latest issue about Iverson's visit to Australia. He cancelled a speaking invitation at the last minute on Friday, leaving guests waiting for over two hours for nothing.

“Some great sponsors involved, people flying in from Sydney and coming from everywhere. Only one problem: Iverson didn’t turn up,” said former NBA player Chris Anstey, who is based in Australia, as quoted in the report.

Iverson has a history of questionable behavior, even during his playing days in the NBA. He was branded as lazy, hard-headed, and arrogant, and was notorious for skipping practices.

Still, Iverson was widely regarded as a great player and a game-changer who shaped the league's culture. He led the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals in 2001.

As of writing, Iverson has yet to comment about his trip to Australia.