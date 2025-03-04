Cryptocurrency is still considered popular despite how much it has fluctuated over the years. Some companies and individuals have created their own crypto coins, such as the DOGE coin and the Hawk Tuah girl's meme coin, that have been controversial, to say the least.

On Tuesday, the NBA's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a strange post claiming the league has created a crypto coin called $NBA and that the league had paired up with a company by the name of Solana Network.

The NBA deleted the post soon after they were shared on X, which sparked speculation that the league's account was hacked. Daniel Roberts of Front Office Sports reported that the NBA's X account was confirmed hacked, as the league informed Front Office Sports of the strange situation.

The seemingly hacked post claimed that the league would be introducing its own crypto coin “to redefine fan engagement, transactions, and experience within the basketball ecosystem.” It sounds like a neat idea, but it is undoubtedly fake.

It was an odd hour for the league on Tuesday, as the alleged hackers continued to share the post despite it being deleted by the NBA's PR team. However, as of 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday, it appears the league has its X account under control again.

A similar situation happened with the UFC's official Instagram account in January. The post featured an image of the UFC logo and a crypto wallet address. The UFC immediately denied they posted it and claimed the post was created by hackers, according to Christian Arnold of The New York Post.

“The photo in the post featured a UFC logo and an apparent crypto wallet address, and the caption featured promotional copy that seemed to suggest the MMA league was launching a new coin.”

Other professional sports leagues may need to consider updating the security of their social media accounts moving forward. Especially considering the NBA and UFC have been allegedly hacked just two months apart.