“Inside the NBA” is finally back after taking a break from airtime. While the show was off the air for several weeks, some sports fans hopped on social media and made claims that ESPN pulled the popular show for criticizing players and the league. That seemingly didn't sit right with Charles Barkley, as he shut down the conspiracy with a brutally honest rant.

During Saturday's broadcast, the Hall of Fame power forward blasted individuals for taking things out of context. Barkley also called out the network for giving the show a “two-month” break, but his message was ultimately directed at people speculating why the show wasn't airing.

“I hate when people take things out of context,” said Barkley. “There was no reason for us to be off two months… There's some fools at home and on the internet saying we were talking bad about the players, so they made us work less. Shut the hell up!”

Article Continues Below

"I hate when people take things out of context… There was no reason for us to be off 2 months… There's some fools at home & on the internet saying we were talking bad about the players, so they made us work less. Shut the hell up!" —Charles Barkley 👀pic.twitter.com/VIxK80SluW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2026

With 2026 in full swing, “Inside the NBA” will air more frequently throughout the remainder of the campaign. We should see them on TV several times a week, during the All-Star Break, and the playoffs. So, get used to seeing Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson often.

We're in the middle of the 2025-26 season, and things are beginning to heat up. The trade deadline is on February 5, so we could see some movement in the coming days. Ultimately, it appears to be a tight race between both conferences, with the Detroit Pistons leading the charge in the East and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the head of the pack out West.