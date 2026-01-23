Charles Barkley is not waiting quietly as Inside the NBA begins its new chapter on ESPN. Just months into the show’s transition away from TNT, Barkley has already raised concerns directly with network executives about how rarely viewers have seen the iconic studio crew.

Appearing on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Barkley explained that the early rollout has not matched his expectations, Fanbuzz reports. Beginning with the 2025–26 season, ESPN and ABC took over distribution of Inside the NBA under an 11-year agreement, while production remains in Atlanta under TNT Sports. Despite that long-term commitment, Barkley said the show’s limited presence stood out immediately.

“We’ve complained. We’ve only been on ESPN four times in three months,” Barkley said, referencing co-hosts Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. “I don’t like that at all.”

Barkley Wants More Consistency Early

Barkley clarified that his frustration does not stem from workload. In fact, he said the opposite. He enjoys watching basketball and expected to be more involved during the first half of the season.

“What I was talking about working all the time, because I love watching basketball,” Barkley said. “I’m not going to do all these damn shows, but I wish we had been on more during the first half of the season.”

Article Continues Below

According to Barkley, ESPN plans to increase Inside the NBA appearances later in the season, particularly around major events. He noted that the crew worked only once in December, on Christmas Day, and said the schedule should ramp up after the All-Star break.

“The guys at ESPN have been great,” Barkley added. “But we will know more when we get schedule heavy the last half of the season.”

Barkley also leaned into humor when discussing his long-term contract. He joked that if ESPN ever fires him for insulting coworkers, the network would still owe him the remaining seven years on his deal.

The show is expected to air around marquee NBA moments, including playoff coverage and the NBA Finals on ESPN and ABC. For now, Barkley is making sure his concerns reach the top, early and loudly.