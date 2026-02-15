Recently, the NBA world was shocked to learn that Chris Paul would be retiring following his release from the Toronto Raptors. Paul had recently been traded to the Raptors from the Los Angeles Clippers, who had unceremoniously parted ways with him earlier in the year.

Prior to that, the future Hall of Famer had announced that the 2025-26 season would be his last, and unfortunately, he didn't get the farewell tour that some fans were hoping to see.

Recently, Cleveland Cavaliers star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell spoke on his frustration at seeing Paul go out this way.

“I think he deserved a better way to go out. For a Hall of Famer, for a legend, for a point guard like that to go out like that…is definitely tough,” said Mitchell, per Yahoo Sports, via ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Paul had reunited with the Clippers prior to this season, but he was shockingly sent home from the team in the middle of a road trip, with reports later alleging a sour relationship between Paul and Clippers head coach Ty Lue.

Article Continues Below

Since then, Paul had technically still been a member of the Clippers while being away from the team, which changed with his eventual trade to and release from the Raptors.

Paul is a no-doubt future Hall of Famer who elevated every team he joined throughout his career, helping mentor league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during his stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2020 season, and also guiding the Phoenix Suns to within two games of an NBA Finals win the following year.

While his final chapter may not have gone as he would have hoped, Paul will still be remembered as one of the great point guards of his generation, and arguably one of the last pure floor generals in the NBA landscape.

Clearly, he still has the respect of his fellow players.