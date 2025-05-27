The Oklahoma City Thunder are now up 3-1 in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after winning 128-126 in Game 4. After a 42-point loss in Game 3, the Thunder came out and put their foot on the gas to start the game, and never let go. The Timberwolves continued to fight, but in the end, the Thunder executed until the clock hit zero. That included them going into a specific strategy late in the game while they were leading.

While the Thunder were up three points, they decided to play the foul game with the Timberwolves to make sure that they wouldn't be able to make a 3-pointer. The strategy worked, as the Thunder were able to knock down all of their free throws when the Timberwolves fouled them, not giving them a chance to tie with a 2-pointer.

Though it's a strategy that works when executed properly, many people expressed their displeasure with it.

“Fouling up three feels like a pretty easy thing to banish. Just consider it a take foul and give a free-throw and the ball,” one user tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

“In every other sport, the offense at least gets a chance to win/tie on their final possession, even if it's just a Hail Mary. Basketball is the only sport where the defense can just “opt out” & deny the opponent a chance. I hate it. It's horrible for the fans,” another user tweeted.

It's obvious that many are not fans of the strategy, but it's hard to see if the league will take action and remove it from the game.

Thunder play foul game late in Game 4 to win

In the Thunder's series against the Denver Nuggets, they attempted to play the foul game, but Chet Holmgren ended up missing both free throws. That gave the Nuggets a chance to win the game, and that's what they did after Aaron Gordon knocked down a 3-pointer.

This time around, the Thunder knocked down all of their free throws and didn't give the Timberwolves a chance to score. With no timeouts left and Anthony Edwards at the line, he missed the second free throw on purpose for a chance to get another possession, but the attempt failed, and the Thunder ended up winning the game.

A lot more teams adapted that strategy this season, especially after JJ Redick and LeBron James discussed it last year on their podcast.