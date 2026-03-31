Netflix is stacking April 2026 with a lineup that swings from huge franchise comfort food to buzzy originals. The month opens with a loaded April 1 catalog drop that includes five Mission: Impossible movies, the full Madagascar trilogy, Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie, American Gangster, Bohemian Rhapsody, and The Age of Adaline, per ComicBook. That kind of first day haul gives the service an instant jolt, especially for viewers who want recognizable titles before the originals start rolling in.
The early part of the month also looks strong on the series side. XO, Kitty returns for Season 3 on April 2, while The Bad Guys: The Series comes back that same day with its second season. A day later, Netflix keeps the momentum going with Bloodhounds Season 2 and several international releases, helping April feel broad rather than top heavy. By the middle of the month, the spotlight shifts to one of the platform’s most anticipated returning shows, Beef Season 2, which arrives April 16 and stands as one of the month’s marquee draws. Coverage around the slate has consistently singled it out as a headline title.
Netflix also has a few easy hook titles for viewers who want something more specific. Creature feature fans get Beast on April 7, then the shark thriller Thrash on April 10. Later in the month, Apex lands on April 24 with Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton in a survival story set in the Australian wilderness. Reports on the film describe it as a tense cat and mouse thriller, which makes it one of the more intriguing late month additions.
Then comes the nostalgia play. Stranger Things: Tales From '85 premieres April 23 and pushes the franchise back into Hawkins for an animated story set between Seasons 2 and 3. That alone gives April a big identity. Add in Man on Fire closing the month on April 30, and Netflix has built a release calendar with real range instead of one obvious centerpiece. April may not overwhelm with sheer volume every single day, but it absolutely knows how to spread out reasons to keep checking back.
Full April 2026 Netflix release list
April 1
- Eat Pray Bark
- The Giant Falls
- It Takes a Village
- Love on the Spectrum Season 4
- Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer
- The Age of Adaline
- Along Came Polly
- American Gangster
- Atonement
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Everest
- Happy’s Place: Season 1
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Kindergarten Cop
- Lucy
- Madagascar, Escape 2 Africa, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Mission: Impossible, Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible II, Mission: Impossible III
- Money Talks
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- St. Denis Medical: Season 1
- The Wiz
April 2
- Agent From Above
- Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules
- The Bad Guys: The Series Season 2
- The Ramparts of Ice
- Sins of Kujo
- XO, Kitty Season 3
3
- Bloodhounds Season 2
- Feel My Voice
- Gangs of Galicia Season 2
- High Tides Season 3
- Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
- The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
April 7
- Beast
- Sheng Wang: Purple
- Untold: Chess Mates
- April 8
- Trust Me: The False Prophet
- April 9
- 18th Rose
- Bandi
- Big Mistakes
- IF
April 10
- Temptation Island Season 2
- Thrash
- Turn of the Tide Season 3
- Scream
- April 11
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov
12
- At Home With the Furys Season 2
April 13
- Noah Kahan: Out of Body
- America: Our Defining Hours
- American Godfathers: The Five Families
- The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America
- Halloween Ends
- The Men Who Build America: Frontiersmen
April 14
- Crooks Season 2
- Untold: Jail Blazers
- April 15
- Fake Profile Season 3
- Made With Love
- Million Dollar Secret Season 2
- The Law According to Lidia Poet: Season 3
16
- Beef Season 2
- Dandelion
- Ronaldinho: The One and Only
April 17
- 180
- A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough
- Alpha Males Season 5
- Roommates
April 18
- Denial
- We Are All Trying Here
19
- Him
April 20
- CoComelon Lane Season 7
- Funny AF With Kevin Hart
April 21
- Unchosen
- Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill
22
- Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool
- Million Dollar Secret Season 2
- Santita
- Sold Out on You
- This Is a Gardening Show
April 23
- Flunked
- Running Point Season 2
- Stranger Things: Tales From ’85
April 24
- Apex
26
- Supernova Strikers Genesis
April 27
- Straight to Hell
April 28
- Je m’appelle Agneta
- Million Dollar Secret Season 2
- Should I Marry a Murderer?
30
- Man on Fire