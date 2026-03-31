Netflix is stacking April 2026 with a lineup that swings from huge franchise comfort food to buzzy originals. The month opens with a loaded April 1 catalog drop that includes five Mission: Impossible movies, the full Madagascar trilogy, Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie, American Gangster, Bohemian Rhapsody, and The Age of Adaline, per ComicBook. That kind of first day haul gives the service an instant jolt, especially for viewers who want recognizable titles before the originals start rolling in.

The early part of the month also looks strong on the series side. XO, Kitty returns for Season 3 on April 2, while The Bad Guys: The Series comes back that same day with its second season. A day later, Netflix keeps the momentum going with Bloodhounds Season 2 and several international releases, helping April feel broad rather than top heavy. By the middle of the month, the spotlight shifts to one of the platform’s most anticipated returning shows, Beef Season 2, which arrives April 16 and stands as one of the month’s marquee draws. Coverage around the slate has consistently singled it out as a headline title.

Netflix also has a few easy hook titles for viewers who want something more specific. Creature feature fans get Beast on April 7, then the shark thriller Thrash on April 10. Later in the month, Apex lands on April 24 with Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton in a survival story set in the Australian wilderness. Reports on the film describe it as a tense cat and mouse thriller, which makes it one of the more intriguing late month additions.

Then comes the nostalgia play. Stranger Things: Tales From '85 premieres April 23 and pushes the franchise back into Hawkins for an animated story set between Seasons 2 and 3. That alone gives April a big identity. Add in Man on Fire closing the month on April 30, and Netflix has built a release calendar with real range instead of one obvious centerpiece. April may not overwhelm with sheer volume every single day, but it absolutely knows how to spread out reasons to keep checking back.

Full April 2026 Netflix release list

April 1

Eat Pray Bark

The Giant Falls

It Takes a Village

Love on the Spectrum Season 4

Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer

The Age of Adaline

Along Came Polly

American Gangster

Atonement

Bohemian Rhapsody

Everest

Happy’s Place: Season 1

Hotel Transylvania 2

Kindergarten Cop

Lucy

Madagascar, Escape 2 Africa, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mission: Impossible, Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible II, Mission: Impossible III

Money Talks

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

St. Denis Medical: Season 1

The Wiz

April 2

Agent From Above

Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules

The Bad Guys: The Series Season 2

The Ramparts of Ice

Sins of Kujo

XO, Kitty Season 3

3

Bloodhounds Season 2

Feel My Voice

Gangs of Galicia Season 2

High Tides Season 3

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

April 7

Beast

Sheng Wang: Purple

Untold: Chess Mates

April 8

Trust Me: The False Prophet

April 9

18th Rose

Bandi

Big Mistakes

IF

April 10

Temptation Island Season 2

Thrash

Turn of the Tide Season 3

Scream

April 11

A Quiet Place Part II

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

12

At Home With the Furys Season 2

April 13

Noah Kahan: Out of Body

America: Our Defining Hours

American Godfathers: The Five Families

The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America

Halloween Ends

The Men Who Build America: Frontiersmen

April 14

Crooks Season 2

Untold: Jail Blazers

April 15

Fake Profile Season 3

Made With Love

Million Dollar Secret Season 2

The Law According to Lidia Poet: Season 3

16

Beef Season 2

Dandelion

Ronaldinho: The One and Only

April 17

180

A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough

Alpha Males Season 5

Roommates

April 18

Denial

We Are All Trying Here

19

Him

April 20

CoComelon Lane Season 7

Funny AF With Kevin Hart

April 21

Unchosen

Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

22

Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool

Million Dollar Secret Season 2

Santita

Sold Out on You

This Is a Gardening Show

April 23

Flunked

Running Point Season 2

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

April 24

Apex

26

Supernova Strikers Genesis

April 27

Straight to Hell

April 28

Je m’appelle Agneta

Million Dollar Secret Season 2

Should I Marry a Murderer?

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