The NBA is adding even more changes to the NBA All-Star game, as actor and comedian Kevin Hart will serve as the emcee for the revamped Sunday festivities. Hart was announced to be a part of NBA All-Star weekend in a press release by the league as well as a promotional video featuring Draymond Green and Shaquille O'Neal with cameos by the cast of Inside The NBA.

In the release, the NBA laid out Hart's responsibilities on Sunday night. He will provide commentary from the court during the game as he will be, “leveraging his longstanding friendships with the league’s prominent players and his legendary status as an entertainer to add a layer of comedic disruption into the live game.

He is tasked with energizing the crowd and bringing a dynamic touch to the festivities, joining Ernie Johnson and team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Kenny Smith.

Hart's addition brings a fresh twist to the revamped NBA All-Star Game, designed to energize both players and fans. This year's event will feature four teams competing in three games. Each game will be decided by the first team to reach 40 points. NBA on TNT co-hosts Charles Barkley (Team Chuck), Shaquille O’Neal (Team Shaq), and Kenny Smith (Team Kenny), along with Candace Parker (Team Candace), will serve as team managers for the Castrol Rising Stars competition.

This isn’t Kevin Hart’s first standout moment at the NBA All-Star Weekend. During the 2016 All-Star weekend in Toronto, Hart faced off against Draymond Green in a impromptu three-point contest. The two were neck and neck, each sinking 12 threes, with Hart nailing his final shot as the buzzer sounded.

Hart was a fixture of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. He holds the record for the most Celebrity All-Star Game MVP awards, with four wins. He won MVP four straight times from 2012-2015.