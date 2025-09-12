Throughout his career, Mark Cuban became one of the most innovative NBA owners. He helped to elevate the Dallas Mavericks into a championship-winning team and fostered a fan-friendly environment.

Along the way, he used data analytics and strategy that enabled him to become a one-of-a-kind owner. One who was accessible and conveyed a common man image as well as being one of the most passionate spectators.

Recently, he had a chance to take another crack at being an owner. However, Cuban decided to forgo a chance to become an owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, per the Road Trippin podcast.

He told co-host Channing Frye that if the Blazers new owner, Tom Tundon, didn't let him in as majority owner, he wasn't going to do it.

“The competitive part of me says absolutely,” Cuban said. “It’s just like okay if this is the way it turned out, but I don’t think there is going to be expansion the way everybody expected. And who knows if franchises come up. And actually the funny thing is the guy who is buying Portland, Tom Dundon, is a really good friend of mine, we hooped together for the last 25 years.”

He went onto compliment Dundon as a genuine “hooper”.

“He’s a hooper hes going to really be into it,” Cuban said. “He’s not as outgoing as I am, and he runs the NHL team in that kind of way. We had a real brief conversation, but I’m like unless I can be majority owner, I’m not going to do it.”

Furthermore, Cuban talked about expansion franchises. However, he doesn't foresee expansion working out necessarily due to more money being given to the players.

As a result, the franchise fee basically will operate as a loan company for the owners.

What Mark Cuban is up to today

In 2023, Cuban sold his majority share of the Mavericks after twenty three years with the team. Years that included an NBA championship in 2011 with Dirk Nowitzki at the helm.

Since then, Cuban remains a minority owner for the Mavericks. However, he has expressed regret over relinquishing his role in basketball operations.

This came after the monumental trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. He also regretted not putting the Mavericks on the market and not creating a bidding war.

In the meantime, Cuban is heavily invested in sports betting and real estate. He also is a co-owner of 2929 Entertainment, a production company.