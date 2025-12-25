As the New Orleans Pelicans (8–23) prepare to open a three-game homestand with back-to-back games beginning Friday night, the team listed guard Jordan Poole as questionable on its latest injury report ahead of the matchup against the Phoenix Suns (16-13).

The Pelicans announced that Poole is dealing with left ankle soreness and will be evaluated ahead of Friday’s 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off. The designation comes as New Orleans looks to stabilize its rotation following a challenging first half of the season.

Poole last appeared Monday night in a 119–113 win over the Dallas Mavericks. In that contest, the veteran guard recorded 14 points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 4-for-12 from the field, 2-for-8 from three-point range and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in 27 minutes.

Now in his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Poole has appeared in 12 games, including four starts. The 26-year-old is averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game while playing 29.1 minutes per contest. His shooting numbers have fluctuated, as he is connecting on 36.9% of his field-goal attempts and 29.7% from beyond the arc.

Pelicans list Jordan Poole as questionable, rule out Herb Jones ahead of Suns matchup

Oct 22, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Herbert Jones (2) react during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Poole’s potential absence would add to New Orleans’ injury concerns. The Pelicans also ruled out Herb Jones with a right ankle sprain. Jones last played Monday night against Dallas, finishing with nine points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal while shooting 4-for-7 from the field and 1-for-2 from three in 22 minutes.

Jones, a former All-Defensive First Team selection, has been a key presence on both ends of the floor this season. Through 22 games, he is averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range in 28.0 minutes per outing.

The Pelicans will face Phoenix again Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. ET to close the back-to-back set. Following the homestand opener, New Orleans is scheduled to host the New York Knicks (21-9) on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

With the team still navigating injuries and lineup adjustments, Poole’s status will remain a focal point as New Orleans looks to gain momentum during the homestand.