NBA players are not getting behind the idea of shortening the basketball season, and there's a big reason why. An anonymous poll taken with players showed more than 80 percent of guys were against the idea of shortening the season, per The Athletic. That was because a shorter season would also mean a smaller salary for them.

153 players were involved in the poll. Only 12.4 percent of respondents said they would support trimming down the amount of NBA games in a campaign and in return receive less money. 85.6 percent of those polled answered no.

“No way. Let’s keep it 82 games. If you’re not ready for it, that’s on you. You have to prepare your body. The league is 82 games, plus playoffs. That’s what separates us,” one player said.

Two percent of NBA players polled are undecided on the issue.

NBA players ultimately don't want salary cuts

The poll and then subsequent comments revealed some interesting information about how players feel right now. The NBA season is 82 regular season games, and has been that way for a long time.

When a team makes the playoffs, that can add more than a dozen other games to a team's campaign. Seasons also go on for several months of the year.

“I wish we played 10 less games, but I’m trying to make as much (money) as I can. I can’t even lie to you,” a player said.

Ultimately, it was money that made the difference. There were players however who just wanted to keep the 82 game season intact, no matter what.

“Eighty-two games is good. I feel like if we shorten it, it makes it harder on guys that’s trying to get 10 days and bigger opportunities, or two-way guys to get their chance,” a player said anonymously. “With the season shorter, it helps more injury-prone type guys. But also, it could derail their season that quick too if a couple of injuries happen and they’re out. It’s harder to make up games with the season shorter. So I’m not really a fan of it.”

The NBA has made no official announcement about possible changes to the length of the season. Commissioner Adam Silver is looking into it, though, as a way to better accommodate the Play-in tournament.