One-and-done college players are usually highly touted prospects who are deemed ready to play in the NBA. However, that isn't always the case. Here are the 10 one-and-done college players with the least successful NBA careers, ranked.

At the 2014 NBA Draft, a lot of people believed that Jabari Parker was a potential franchise star, especially after an elite showing at Duke University. The Duke star averaged 19.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. But while he was a scoring threat, Parker was also injury prone. He unfortunately suffered a pair of torn ACLs early in his career, limiting his athleticism and mobility. After six injury-plagued seasons, Parker's production started to decline. Despite only being 26 years old, he was already out of the league.

Like Parker, Jahlil Okafor was another highly touted prospect out of Duke University. In his lone season for the Blue Devils, he put up 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. This led him to get selected third overall at the 2015 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Although his first season was stellar enough to earn him a place in the All-Rookie First Team selection, it was downhill from there thanks to knee injuries.

8. Tyrus Thomas

Coming off a stellar showing with LSU, it wasn't surprising that Tyrus Thomas was selected fourth overall at the 2006 NBA Draft. Shortly after, he was traded to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for second overall pick LaMarcus Aldridge which became one of the most lopsided NBA draft day trades in history.

But unlike at the college level, Thomas struggled to find his footing in the NBA. He averaged just 7.7 points per game in eight seasons. While he did earn All-Rookie Second Team honors, the former LSU star could only amount to being a role player in the NBA. Throw in some locker room issues, and Thomas had a disappointing career.

7. Xavier Henry

Xavier Henry had a successful college career with Kansas. He tallied 13.4 points per game, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to pick him 12th overall at the 2010 NBA Draft. However Henry could never get his NBA career off the ground primarily due to the lack of opportunities and injuries. But among his injuries, none were bigger than his torn Achilles during the 2014-15 season. Since then, he's never played another NBA game.

Another one-and-done Kansas standout who failed to succeed in the NBA was Ben McLemore. He shot the ball well for the Jayhawks, putting up 15.9 points per game on nearly 42% from beyond the arc. However, he struggled to find the same consistency at the NBA level.

McLemore was a one-dimensional player who hinged his value based on shooting alone. But given his inconsistencies, he could only stay in the league for nine seasons. To make matters worse, the former Kansas star was sentenced to prison after rape charges.

5. DerMarr Johnson

As a 6-foot-9 prospect armed with height and length, a lot of people were high on DerMarr Johnson to become an NBA star. As a result, it wasn't surprising the Atlanta Hawks selected him sixth overall at the 2000 NBA Draft. In fact, Johnson had a great showing with Cincinnati, averaging 12.6 points per game in his lone season.

Unfortunately, a tragic car accident derailed his career, leaving him with career-threatening injuries. Johnson ended up not living up to his potential as he was limited to just 6.2 points per game in just seven seasons.

4. Daniel Orton

Usually, one-and-done prospects don't stay in college after they're convinced that they have a shot in the NBA ranks. But for the case of Daniel Orton, it was obvious that he wasn't ready. Despite averaging just 3.4 points per game in his lone season with the University of Kentucky, Orton declared for the 2010 NBA Draft.

While he did get selected in the first round with the 29th pick by the Orlando Magic, the Magic soon found out that he was a regrettable pick. Orton averaged only 2.8 points per game in his three-year NBA career, marred by lack of maturity and attitude problems.

3. Chris McCullough

Chris McCullough was surprisingly a one-and-done player, despite suffering a season-ending injury in his lone year with Syracuse. In 16 games, he averaged just 9.3 points per game. Clearly, McCullough wasn't ready to jump into the NBA ranks. McCullough couldn't earn minutes for various NBA teams he played for, as he mostly hovered in the NBA G-League. He averaged just 3.3 points per game in his career before taking his talents overseas after three seasons.

2. Eddie Griffin

Eddie Griffin is remembered by many NBA fans for his role in a draft-day trade in 2001 when he was traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for a haul of first-round picks led by Richard Jefferson. The Rockets were high on Griffin after his dominant showing with Seton Hall.

He averaged 17.8 points and 10.8 rebounds during his one-and-done season with the Pirates. Unfortunately, not only did Houston get his talent but also his questionable attitude. Griffin struggled with alcoholism, which marred his career and later on played a role in ending his life. Griffin only lasted in the league for five seasons, averaging a measly 7.2 points per game.

1. Anthony Bennett

Starring for UNLV, Anthony Bennett was made the first overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, that also carried a lot of pressure, which proved to be too much to handle. Bennett relied heavily on his physical gifts, an advantage that abandoned him once he reached the NBA ranks. Throw in his poor work ethic, and Bennett became one of the biggest busts in NBA history.