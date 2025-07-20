The Las Vegas Raiders have restructured their team over the course of the 2025 offseason, agreeing to terms with Pete Carroll to be their next head coach and also signing Geno Smith as their new starting quarterback. These moves come after a dismal 2024 season that saw the Raiders reach new lows, with a Motley crew of quarterbacks playing under since-fired head coach Antonio Pierce.

Arguably the one beacon of hope for the Raiders during last season was rookie tight end Brock Bowers, whom the team selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia.

Recently, Bowers shared a funny story from draft night about how he was surprised that the Raiders were taking him.

“It's actually kind of funny, it's always like the team you least expect to pick you,” Bowers said on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast recently, via Raiders.com’s Levi Edwards (per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I didn't talk to them a ton, I talked to other teams a lot more and then all of a sudden I'm sitting there on draft night and I get a call. Me and my agent are talking and Las Vegas isn't even in the picture really. … All of a sudden I get a call and it says Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I said, ‘Should I pick this up?' and he said, ‘Hell yeah pick it up!'”

Bowers broke numerous Raiders rookie records during his first season with the franchise, showing every bit of the potential he flashed while winning two national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022 and 2023.

Making matters even more impressive for Bowers was that he did all of this without the benefit of competent quarterback play for the majority of the season. Now, with Geno Smith in the mix, the Raiders are hoping that Bowers will be able to reach new heights and lead the team back into relevance in the AFC.

The Raiders' 2025-26 season is slated to begin in early September.