After Bleacher Report's Top 10 ruffled feathers, former President of the United States, Barack Obama has entered the chat with his all-time starting 5. Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal revealed his own top 10 list. One month before B/R's list triggered O'Neal to respond on social media, he ranked Kobe Bryant, who was left out of B/R's top 10, No. 2. Neither of the two Los Angeles Lakers legends that accomplished the NBA's last three-peat made Obama's lineup.

However, it's a strong list to say the least, considering it's a well-balanced compiled mix of current All-Stars with 90s and 80s Hall of Fame talents.

“I'm going to talk about my favorite starting 5,” Obama said. “If I just put together a team where I would enjoy watching it, and I think they'd beat anybody.”

The Chicago native started with the hometown hero, Michael Jordan, who's the least-surprising name on Obama's list, followed by an active Hall of Fame forward as his point guard.

“Michael Jordan at shooting guard. I'd put LeBron at point forward,” Obama added. “A bunch of times he'd be bringing up the ball and he'd be distributing. He'd basically be doing some of the stuff that he did recently in the Olympics, and that is a pretty good approximation of what Magic Johnson could do. But I want a little shooting and a little flair. I'm going to put my friend Steph Curry into the mix because we're in the three-point era, and he's the greatest shooter of all time. Bar none.”

James and Curry weren't the only active NBA players to make Barack Obama's all-time starting 5. They followed arguably the most-skilled center of all time.

“At center, I'm going to put Hakeem The Dream Olajuwon, whose game, I think, translate to today's game,” Obama said. “He was such an amazing athlete; an anchor on defense. He's going to give you everything you need out of the center position. This last spot is tough but I think, especially given today's game, I've got to go with Kevin Durant. KD, who may be the most efficient, effective scorer in the history of basketball.”

Shaquille O'Neal calls B/R's list ‘criminal' for Kobe Bryant ranking

Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal criticized Bleacher Report for ranking Kobe Bryant No. 11 on its all time list. While NBA fans would argue Bryant doesn't belong at No. 2 on O'Neal's list, many would agree, it terms of top 10, Bryant is somewhere in between.

“Kobe at 11 is criminal,” O'Neal wrote in response to B/R's X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kobe at 11 is criminal — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see if Bryant would crack Barack Obama's all-time top 10 list.