Much has been made in recent years about the NBA's three-point revolution and the increasingly large number of shots teams are taking from beyond the arc. This has coincided with various records being broken, including Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry recently becoming the first player to hit 4,000 career three pointers.

One of the earliest long range snipers in NBA history was Reggie Miller of the Indiana Pacers, who gave more Eastern Conference contender a run for their money in the 1990s and even made an appearance in the NBA Finals.

Recently, Miller's former teammate Antonio Davis got 100% honest on the current status of three-pointers in the league, per the Legends Lounge podcast.

“Man, jacking up threes. It just seems like you’re just settling for what comes up. That shots always going to be available, right?” said Davis. “You spread the floor out, now guys have to cover more ground. The rotations have to be crisp and have to be nice. If one guy is thinking too much and not reacting to what’s going on, that shot is going to be open.”

Davis then spoke on how this play style differs from his era.

“So just the challenge of having to run that play the right way and make the right reads in order to get the score, I miss that a little bit more about the game,” said Davis.

A problem for the NBA?

There's no denying that in the modern NBA, teams must take a large volume of three-pointers simply to keep up on the scoreboard.

However, the increased reliance on the three ball, particularly from teams like the Boston Celtics, leads to a rather monotonous style of play at times, and there are certainly fewer distinct team styles in the NBA today than there were in previous generations.

It's unclear if Commissioner Adam Silver and his associates will look to try anything to remedy this problem, that is, if they consider it to be a problem in the first place.