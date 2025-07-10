The Golden State Warriors, still reeling from their early exit after losing to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games during the NBA Western Conference Semifinals, are under growing pressure to reshape their roster. With championship aspirations still tied to Stephen Curry, the potential addition of veteran big man Al Horford has quickly become a headline-making possibility this offseason.

All eyes are on NBA free agency, and Horford — a 2024 NBA Champion with the Celtics — remains one of the most intriguing veteran options available. Now 39-years old, the former Florida Gator and back-to-back collegiate national champion brings a rare blend of experience, leadership, and playoff pedigree — exactly what the Golden State roster needs to remain competitive in a loaded Western Conference.

When asked about the possibility of Horford joining the Warriors, Curry offered a carefully measured endorsement that spoke volumes beyond the words themselves. His remarks, while brief, carried a tone of respect and quiet optimism — a signal that Golden State's franchise cornerstone sees Horford as more than just a speculative addition, but potentially a seamless fit in their championship blueprint.

“He’s a champion, great player. When… if, when all that stuff happens, I’ll talk about it.”

The quote, shared by Anthony Slater of The Athletic on X (formerly known as Twitter), may have revealed more than the four-time champion intended. Curry’s subtle shift from “if” to “when” suggests a deeper sense of confidence, or even insider knowledge, about Horford’s potential move to Golden State, possibly hinting that discussions between the veteran big man and the Warriors are further along than previously reported.

Horford would be a strategic addition to the Golden State roster. His ability to stretch the floor (37.7% career from three), protect the rim, and mentor younger players like Trayce Jackson-Davis aligns with the Warriors' current win-now window. With Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler anchoring the team, this group is not looking to rebuild — they’re targeting one final title push.

NBA free agency buzz has continued to link Horford to Golden State, especially with the Celtics undergoing major changes after trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. With the Golden State point guard signaling quiet optimism and the Warriors needing frontcourt depth, this could be a perfect match.

Horford, known for his unselfishness and championship mentality, played a critical role in the Celtics’ 2024 title run. He averaged 7.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in the Finals and shot 36.8% from deep during the playoffs. His presence would add championship DNA to the Warriors, who are always seeking players who understand what it takes to win in June.

With 197 career playoff games under his belt and more than 14,000 points scored, the 39-year-old veteran is as battle-tested as they come. His fit in Golden State, both stylistically and culturally, makes this rumored signing feel more like an inevitability than a possibility. As Curry alluded to, it's only a matter of time.