With rumors swirling around the New York Knicks ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, there have been discussions about which players the team would target. While there has been speculation about whether the Knicks would be connected to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team has reportedly been linked to a player with a close connection.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, he would say that New York has “explored pathways” in the potential effort to go after Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday. The veteran guard has been one of the league's premier two-way players, being a part of championship teams with the Boston Celtics and the Bucks, alongside Antetokounmpo in 2021.

The thinking could be, per Stein, that obtaining Holiday is not only a great addition for the team, but would make for a more “attractive destination” for Antetokounmpo.

“There are at least two clear reasons why New York would have interest in a player who helped both Milwaukee and Boston win championships this decade: 1) The presumption that acquiring Holiday — if there's a way — would make the Knicks an even more attractive destination to Holiday's former Bucks teammate Antetokounmpo; 2) New York is believed to hold a longstanding fondness for Holiday as a potential backcourt complement to Jalen Brunson,” Stein continued.

Jrue Holiday has been mentioned as a potential Knicks trade target

As the rumors will continue surrounding the Knicks as the NBA approaches the trade deadline, it is one to monitor regarding the team and Holiday, as he's “been increasingly mentioned as a potential Knicks trade target,” via Stein. Though the NBA insider does ask a crucial question regarding big-name pursuits.

“Are the Knicks truly willing to take big swings halfway through the season after Dolan so recently proclaimed the Knicks' locker room to be the most “copacetic” he has ever seen — while also declaring this season to be championship-or-bust — in that WFAN radio appearance?”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what New York does with the trade deadline next week on Thursday, as the team is 27-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference.