With the NBA trade deadline just 10 days away, the rumors will heat up without a doubt. Some will involve huge stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose name has come up since the beginning of the season. With the Milwaukee Bucks in no man's land and Antetokounmpo not seeing success with the team, it would make sense for him and the team to split.

The New York Knicks have been one team that has been linked to Antetokounmpo for some time, and NBA insider Zach Lowe recently brought up a rumor that he's heard involving them, the Bucks, and the Portland Trail Blazers.

“A three-team trade between New York, Milwaukee, and Portland. Because Portland owns pieces of three consecutive Bucks picks from the trades that they’ve made together, including the Dame trade. ‘28, ‘29, ‘30 swaps and pieces of picks etc…. I’m like, so how does that work? Like what is the rumor,” Lowe said. “And I’ve heard a couple different versions of it. One of them had the Knicks getting both Giannis and Jrue Holiday, which would make sense because if the Knicks are trading multiple for one, they’re hurting their depth. And I’ve played with concepts where they get Giannis and Kuzma in a two-team trade with the Bucks.”

In that scenario, it seems like the Bucks will be getting back their picks from the Trail Blazers, which would be a win for them as they gain their own asset control.

“The Bucks get some money, lets say Jerami Grant, I cant remember what it was,” Lowe said. “And the rights to some or all of their picks back from the Blazers. Which is the golden chip for the Bucks in any Giannis trade. Can we regain our control of our draft assets? I was like what’s Portland getting, and in one version, they’re getting KAT, and another they’re getting KAT and Bridges. And I’m like what? Why? Like why are they surrendering these super valuable trade assets to add KAT $60 million contract to a .500 team?

It sounds as if there is a lot of moving parts in a deal that involves those three teams, which means it probably won't happen during the season. If anything, they'll wait in the offseason for something that big.