The New York Knicks may have won two games in a row, but there is an overall sense of discontent among both the fanbase and the members of the team. After all, this was supposed to be the year the Knicks dominate the Eastern Conference amid the projected drop-off of some of their contending peers. But instead, they find themselves in fourth place in the conference, behind division rivals Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

This would explain why the Knicks have been very active on the trade market as far as exploring options on how to improve the roster. And their wide search has led them to Dallas Mavericks wing Naji Marshall, who's been impressive thus far this season for the rebuilding Mavs.

However, the Knicks may have to take their trade search elsewhere, as according to NBA insider Marc Stein, acquiring the Mavericks forward is going to cost a hefty price.

“When it comes to Marshall — who is in Year 2 of a rather attractive three-year, $27 million pact — Dallas is said to be unwilling to listen to any trade approaches that don't feature a future first-round pick,” Stein wrote.

This tracks with a previous report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, which indicated that the Mavericks “may be able to fetch a first-round pick” for Marshall. And that simply is not a price the Knicks will be able to pay.

Knicks are stuck finding marginal upgrades on the trade market

The Mikal Bridges trade cost the Knicks four of their own first-round picks, an unprotected pick swap, and a 2025 first-round pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks) that became Ben Saraf. They gave up their first-rounders in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031, which means that they're stuck dangling pick swaps for the time being.

They have a top-eight protected pick coming from the Washington Wizards, although that is not likely to convey. That pick, considering the protection on it, may not be enough to net them a major contributor on the trade market.