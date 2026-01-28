Trade rumors have begun to ramp up as the deadline approaches, and there are many teams looking to make additions and also subtractions to their teams. The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the teams looking to shed salary, and De'Andre Hunter's name has popped up. As for the Los Angeles Lakers, they want to add pieces, and Hunter is at the top of their list as a trade target, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“The Cavs want value back that they sent out to get Hunter from the Hawks,” Siegel said on Clutch Scoops. “It doesn't seem like they're going to get that, and since then, we've heard directly from sources that the Cavaliers are actively discussing trades involving Hunter, and he's likely to be on the move in the coming week. One of the teams we keep hearing in connection to De'Andre Hunter, and it makes a lot of sense given their need for a three-and-D wing ever since the offseason, is the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Siegel noted that if the Lakers did want to make a move for Hunter, it would have to involve several teams, and they would have to move on from players such as Rui Hachimura, Jared Vanderbilt, or even Gabe Vincent. It seems like the Lakers would be willing to move Hachimura, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“The Lakers have shown a willingness to include Rui Hachimura in trade, sources say, but that's been a catalyst in their efforts to buy to fortify their current roster — not sell. Sources say that the Cavaliers, meanwhile, are engaged in various conversations on De'Andre Hunter, but many teams view his $20-plus million salary for next season as negative value when also factoring in his injury history,” Fischer wrote.

Hunter has not had the best season for the Cavs this season, as he went from starting to being moved to the bench. The Cavs were probably hoping to get the same production they were getting from him last season, but it hasn't been consistent this year.