For any team with serious interest in trading with the New Orleans Pelicans, it's going to cost a price very similar to what the Orlando Magic paid in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Pelicans' Trey Murphy III has been in trade rumors for weeks leading into this year's deadline. However, with the price tag so high, could New Orleans still strike a deal?

The Magic gave the Grizzlies four future first-round picks, which is reportedly the only kind of deal that the Pelicans plan to make ahead of this year's trade deadline, as Marc Stein noted, per The Stein Line.

“What would it take to get the Pelicans to relent on their off-cited resistance to trading either Trey Murphy III or Herb Jones? I've heard this one from multiple teams lately: They would want a Desmond Bane-type offer. Orlando parted with four future first-round picks and a first-round pick swap to acquire Bane from Memphis in June,” Stein reported.

The Pelicans have a serious need of first-round picks as they look to build for their future. If New Orleans were to part ways with one of its most talented players, it's going to cost a team its future assets in order to jumpstart the conversation.

Joe Dumars reportedly sorting through offers for Pelicans

Article Continues Below

While the asking price is reportedly steep, it hasn't halted trade talks for Pelicans' Trey Murphy III. League sources say any move for Murphy III will have to include at least four future first-round picks, according to ClutchPoints' Chris Dodson.

“Even Trajan Langdon's upstart Detroit Pistons could make a run. Ask the Indiana Pacers about taking these chances for granted. The Pelicans are years away from contention, or so they'll be told by other teams. Any serious offer, league sources indicate to ClutchPoints, must start with a package of at least four tradeable future first-round picks. A framework akin to the “Desmond Bane package” has been the starting point all along,” Dodson reported.

The NBA trade deadline is February 5.