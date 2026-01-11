One of the biggest names on the trade market as the deadline draws near is Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant. The Grizzlies have reportedly begun fielding trade offers for Morant in recent days, with multiple teams expected to be interested. One team in particular, the Sacramento Kings, were previously thought not to be pursing a Morant deal, but that reportedly could change, as per NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Kings reportedly would be interested in a Ja Morant trade as long as the Grizzlies would accept a return package of DeMar DeRozan, Devin Carter and some form of draft compensation. It’s no secret that the Kings have been looking for a point guard, despite trading away two of the best in the league in De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

While Morant has had injury issues in recent seasons, and the Grizzlies have fallen from their place as one of the Western Conference’s up and coming teams, the two-time All-Star can still elevate a team. Morant is the second All-Star point guard seemingly on the move following the Washington Wizards’ acquisition of Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks.

Last season, Morant was limited to only 50 games due to various injuries, and the season before he played I n only nine games due to a shoulder injury, amid a league suspension.

Morant has appeared in a total of 18 games so far this season at a little over 28 minutes per game. He has been averaging 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 40.1 percent shooting from the field, 20.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 90 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Morant has played his entire career with the Grizzlies to this point.