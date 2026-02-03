As the NBA trade deadline approaches Thursday, Feb. 5, several teams outside the league’s headline-grabbing discussions are positioning themselves for smaller, practical moves.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on the latest episode of the ALL NBA Podcast that the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are among the teams actively exploring minor trades as the deadline nears. According to Stein, the focus for these franchises is roster flexibility rather than pursuing major names.

“Charlotte, Brooklyn, and Utah. Those are three teams that are all very willing to take up and do the kinds of trades that you suggested,” Stein said. “The Nuggets have to make a move like that. If the Raptors don’t make a big move they still have to shed some salary to get under the tax. You've got a variety of teams that want to create roster room so they can convert two way players to standard contracts.”

Stein added that he expects activity from the Hornets, Nets and Jazz before the deadline, though none of the moves are projected to significantly alter the broader trade market. With uncertainty surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks continuing to stall potential blockbuster deals, these teams are viewed as operating independently of the league’s biggest decisions.

Hornets surge while Nets, Jazz weigh trade deadline flexibility

Article Continues Below

Charlotte enters the week riding one of the league’s hottest stretches. The Hornets improved to 23-28 after a 102-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, extending their winning streak to seven games. Charlotte is 9-3 over its last 12 contests and currently sits 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hornets begin a two-game road trip Thursday night against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, remains in a rebuilding phase. The Nets are 13-35 and 13th in the East as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn has lost 16 of its last 20 games, including a 130-77 defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Utah is facing similar struggles in the Western Conference. The Jazz are 15-35, have dropped six straight games and sit 13th in the standings. Utah continues a five-game road trip Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET and is 4-16 over its last 20 games.

While none of the three teams are expected to headline deadline coverage, Stein’s report suggests they could still shape the margins of the market with calculated, low-risk moves.