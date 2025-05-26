Khaman Maluach, an 18-year-old center from South Sudan, has come a long way on his path to the 2025 NBA Draft. The Duke center's story is one of resilience, growth, and raw potential. He wasn’t born into opportunity. In fact, his early life was anything but easy.

Born in a refugee camp, Maluach and his family fled their hometown due to civil unrest in South Sudan. They found temporary safety in a small town in Uganda, but life remained difficult. They had little stability, few resources, and even fewer opportunities. Still, something extraordinary was waiting for him around the corner.

One day, while walking home from school—just another ordinary afternoon—Maluach had a chance encounter that would change his life. A local coach noticed him and saw something special. The coach encouraged him to try basketball, offering him a pair of shoes and a ball. But there was one problem: by age 13, Maluach’s feet had grown to a size 14, and finding shoes that large in a refugee town was nearly impossible. So, for his very first game, he laced up a pair of Crocs.

Khaman Maluach on why he started playing basketball when he was 14: "I just went to a camp and saw a lot of tall people who were happy and I was like, 'This is where I belong.'"

That small moment of encouragement was all he needed. In just five years, Maluach went from learning the basics to becoming one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Physical attributes: What makes Maluach stand out

Maluach has elite physical tools—great size, length, and athleticism—and he moves extremely well for someone his height. He plays especially well as a pick-and-roll big man, cutting hard to the basket and finishing strong around the rim. He shot an impressive 71.2% from the field this past season at Duke, proving how efficient he can be close to the basket. He also knocked down 76.6% of his free throws, a good sign for his future shooting development.

On defense, Maluach already shows signs of being a strong shot-blocker and rim protector. He averaged 1.3 blocks per game while also pulling down 6.6 rebounds and scoring 8.6 points per contest. His ability to guard multiple positions and challenge shots at the rim makes him an appealing option for teams looking to improve their defense.

Still, he’s a work in progress. His understanding of the game on both ends needs to improve, and his positioning on defense can be inconsistent. He also hasn’t developed a reliable three-point shot yet, making just 25% from beyond the arc. While not a dominant rebounder yet, his effort and physical tools show there’s room to grow.

Top 5 destinations for Khaman Maluach in the 2025 NBA Draft

New Orleans Pelicans (#7 Pick)

ESPN projects the Pelicans to take Maluach at No. 7. They need a rim protector, and his length, mobility, and defensive upside would fit perfectly with their core. Brooklyn Nets (#8 Pick)

Maluach’s athleticism and ability to play above the rim make him a great fit in Brooklyn. He could bring energy and defense to their frontcourt rotation. Toronto Raptors (#9 Pick)

Toronto’s strong player development system would be a great place for Maluach to grow. Multiple mock drafts have him landing here. Philadelphia 76ers (#3 Pick)

This might be a stretch based on current projections, but if the Sixers are looking to invest in long-term upside, Maluach could be their guy. San Antonio Spurs (#2 Pick)

Pairing Maluach with Victor Wembanyama would be exciting defensively. While unlikely, the Spurs have shown they’re not afraid to develop big men.

From playing in Crocs to becoming a potential lottery pick, Khaman Maluach’s story is one of hope, grit, and limitless potential. And for a player who picked up the game just five years ago, the NBA dream is closer than ever.