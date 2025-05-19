Khaman Maluach is one of the top prospects in this year’s NBA draft. However, his basketball journey began much later than his counterparts. The 7-foot-3 center, a childhood refugee from South Sudan, didn’t start playing until age 13.

Maluach recently revealed the moment he decided basketball was his future.

“I just went to a camp and saw a lot of tall people who were happy, and I was like, ‘This is where I belong,’” he said with a smile at the NBA Draft Combine.

Khaman Maluach on why he started playing basketball when he was 14: “I just went to a camp and saw a lot of tall people who were happy and I was like, ‘This is where I belong.’” 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nZ95Oclnuk — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Luol Deng, a former NBA player and fellow South Sudanese, organized that camp. Maluach’s potential earned him a spot at the NBA Academy Africa, which he said played a massive role in his development.

“The academy taught me how to played organized basketball, because when I went there it was my first time playing organized basketball. They not only shaped me on the basketball court, but they helped me off the court. Because I felt home at a very young age when I was 14, so I had to learn a lot of stuff. I had to learn how to be a man off the court, and the academy helped me through all that.”

Maluach joined the professional Basketball Africa League at age 15. He showed rapid development, eventually landing at Duke, where he emerged as a top draft prospect during a standout freshman season.

Khaman Maluach opens up on journey to America, NBA expectations

While Maluach was among college basketball’s top performers last season, he said the transition to America off the court was challenging.

“It was just kind of hard, coming to America. Getting used to a different culture, different food, coming to a different place and meeting a whole lot of different people,” he told reporters. “But my teammates at Duke and my coaches and the Duke brotherhood helped me a lot to mavigate through that. They helped me a lot to get comfortable, they helped me with everything. So they made it easier for me.”

Duke star and projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg raved about Maluach as a teammate when speaking at the combine.

“He’s just a pure soul. Some people you can just tell their intentions. Everything about them is just so pure, and Khamanis just one of those people. He’s always so genuine and so kind. He’s just a great person.” Flagg said. “I love him to death… He works really hard, and he’s gonna be great wherever he ends up.”

Maluach is among the youngest players in the draft. He’ll turn 19 in September and has significant room for development.

The Duke center is already regarded as the top defender in this year’s class. His incredible size (253 pounds, 7-foot-7 wingspan, 9-foot-6 standing reach), nimble feet and high motor give him immense upside as a defensive anchor.

Offensively, he’ll provide an elite lob threat with the potential to develop into a short-roll playmaker and floor-spacer. He looked comfortable shooting at the combine, knocking down 12-of-25 catch-and-shoot threes in multiple drills.

ESPN and Bleacher Report have Maluach going seventh overall to the New Orleans Pelicans in their latest mock drafts. The Athletic has him going ninth to the Toronto Raptors.