Scoring is an important facet in the game of basketball. But it's not the only way someone can affect the NBA and be a future Hall of Famer. In fact, hall of famers like Bill Russell and John Stockton never even scored more than 40 in one game.

Today, let's take a look at the future Hall of Famers who were known for scoring at least one point in their careers. However, never managed to score more than 50 points in a single game.

5. Magic Johnson – Career-high: 46 points

While Johnson may be known as one of the greatest passers to play in the NBA, it is still a bit surprising that he never scored 50 even once, especially since he was able to score 42 points in the NBA Finals as a rookie.

Throughout the rest of his 13-year career, Johnson's highest-scoring game came during the 1986-87 season when he dropped 46 points against the Sacramento Kings. While he could take over games offensively when needed, Johnson was more focused on orchestrating the offense, setting up his teammates, and securing wins.

With a career average of 19.5 points per game, his scoring numbers often took a backseat to his passing, helping him earn five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

4. Chris Paul – Career-high: 43 points

Paul makes this list because he has a similar case to Magic; a point guard who's capable of scoring but is more focused on controlling the game and getting others involved.

To this day, Paul's career-high is 43 points, a feat that happened twice while he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. Though Paul is still in the NBA, his scoring numbers have dipped. Assuming his scoring numbers trend the same way it has the past 3 years, it seems unlikely he’ll ever surpass his career-high of 43 points.

Regardless, his legacy as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history is secure.

3. Julius Erving – Career-high: 45 points

From his gravity-defying dunks and graceful playstyle, Erving's game transcends generations. However, it was never enough for him to score 50 in a game (in the NBA at least). Erving’s highest-scoring game in the NBA was 45 points.

* In the ABA, Erving scored at least 50 points on four different occasions.

2. Scottie Pippen – Career-high: 47 points

Pippen is often regarded as one of the greatest two-way players in NBA history. As Michael Jordan’s right hand during the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty during the 1990s, Pippen excelled in virtually every aspect of the game and was more than capable of getting buckets when needed. Unfortunately, his scoring prowess for one game was limited to 47 points, three points shy of 50.

Pippen was often tasked with doing the dirty work, a task that was instrumental in the Bulls’ six championships.

1. Kevin Garnett – Career-high: 47 points

When your nickname is “The Big Ticket,” you should be expected to score the ball with ease. Garnett lived up to his nickname, but he'd settle for a career-high of 47 points.

Despite being an exceptional scorer, Garnett's focus was always on playing a complete game. He'd make an impact by scoring, rebounding, passing, and anchoring his team's defense.

While these five legends never scored 50 points in a single game, their greatness is defined by so much more. Each of them left an indelible mark on the game through their unique talents, leadership, and contributions to team success.