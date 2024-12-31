All-time rankings and discussions about who the best players in NBA history are commonplace in basketball dialogue these days. In fact, we here at ClutchPoints have already ranked the greatest players in NBA history. We wanted to take the conversation a step forward and ask ChatGPT its thoughts on who the best players ever are. After all, artificial intelligence is going to be a lot less biased than a sports writer or basketball fan.

So, check out the gallery to see who ChatGPT ranks as the 10 best NBA players ever. We've provided ChatGPT's justifications for the rankings and also provided our own analysis to back up AI's claims.

ChatGPT's summary: Often considered the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan's combination of scoring, defense, leadership, and clutch performances in the Finals (undefeated 6-0 record) defines his legacy. He revolutionized the game, both on and off the court, and his competitive nature set the gold standard for greatness.

Analysis: While G.O.A.T debates with the next player on this list are more commonplace than they used to be, it is still widely accepted that Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player ever. Jordan is most known for going six-for-six in the NBA Finals, but he was so dominant because he was arguably the best player on both sides of the ball, including on defense.

Jordan was the scoring champion in 10 straight seasons (with a two-year hiatus in the middle of that), but he is also first all-time in First-Team All-Defensive nods with nine. On offense, Jordan was an elite dunker who was also unstoppable in the mid-range as a jump shooter. On defense, he collected steals left and right and played with energy and intensity.

Jordan did whatever it took to win basketball games, and we agree with ChatGPT's ranking of him as the best player in NBA history.

ChatGPT's summary: LeBron is the epitome of versatility, excelling in scoring, playmaking, and rebounding. His longevity and ability to dominate at multiple positions, alongside his high basketball IQ, have made him a top candidate for the greatest of all time (GOAT) conversation. His 2016 Finals comeback with Cleveland remains iconic.

Analysis: Whether you hate him or love him, you have to agree that LeBron James has put up impressive numbers for a very long time. So long, in fact, that he is now tied for the most seasons played in NBA history. During that time, James has won four championships, been awarded four MVP awards, and been elected to the All-Star game 20 times.

James is an athletic freak of nature who is impossible to stop when he gets a head of steam. Beyond that, though, he has unmatched basketball IQ and can play-make with the best of them, despite being a 6-foot-9 small forward.

James' longevity has allowed him to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. However, many fans still hold it against him that he has lost in the NBA Finals six times. The fact that he made it to the big dance 10 times – including eight years in a row – is pretty impressive, though.

ChatGPT's summary: Kareem's signature skyhook is one of the most unstoppable moves in NBA history. As the league’s all-time leading scorer (until LeBron surpassed him), his longevity and dominance in both the regular season and playoffs are unparalleled. He also redefined the center position, contributing both offensively and defensively.

Analysis: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has more MVPs than Jordan (six) and more championship victories than James (six). Until James recently passed him, he was even the all-time scoring leader (38,387). For those reasons, there are those out there who actually consider the man once known as Lew Alcindor to be the greatest NBA player ever. That goes without even mentioning that he has a case as the best college basketball player in history.

Abdul-Jabbar's signature shot is arguably the best signature move ever, but he was also a dominant defender thanks to his height and rim protection. He won a championship alongside fellow great Oscar Robertson with the Milwaukee Bucks, but most of his team success came with the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers.

ChatGPT's summary: Russell's legacy is defined by his unparalleled winning ability—he won 11 championships in 13 seasons, a record that remains unchallenged. A defensive and rebounding force, he was the centerpiece of the Celtics' dynasty in the 1950s and 1960s. His leadership and dominance on defense were critical to Boston's success.

Analysis: If all you care about is winning, then Bill Russell is your guy. He won a record 11 championships in only 13 seasons of play, and Russell was the glue that made it all work for the Boston Celtics. However, he had multiple other Hall of Famers on his team, and he only played in the league when there were eight total teams, so winning wasn't quite as hard as it is today.

Even so, that shouldn't be held against him because Russell's winning ways were evident. That is why he was often considered the best player in the league over Wilt Chamberlain, who usually put up bigger numbers than Russell. The Celtics center was an elite rebounder and rim protector, but he was also one of the first bigs who could get out in transition and make an impact in the fast break.

The Celtics have a league record 18 championships, and they are the first or second most prestigious team in the league because of it. Bill Russell is the reason the team is where they are at from a historical/significance perspective.

ChatGPT's summary: Magic revolutionized the point guard position with his size (6'9″) and unmatched passing vision. His ability to orchestrate the “Showtime” Lakers, turning basketball into a fast-paced, high-scoring spectacle, set a new standard. Magic's leadership, court vision, and ability to take over games made him one of the most impactful players ever.

Analysis: We actually ranked Stephen Curry as the greatest point guard of all time, but we certainly won't give you too much of an argument if you choose Magic Johnson. Johnson, along with the next player on this list, popularized basketball and helped the NBA reach new heights in the '80s.

Johnson's impact in this was because of his joyful personality and flashy playstyle that made him a fan favorite. Johnson thrived delivering the ball to his teammates in the fastbreak, but he was a dang good playmaker in the half-court, too. Johnson revolutionized the game, as he is 6-foot-9. Jumbo facilitators in his mold wouldn't have much of an impact until decades after Johnson's retirement.

Said retirement came way too early, as Johnson's career prematurely ended because if an HIV diagnosis. Had Johnson played longer, he could have ranked even higher on this list.

ChatGPT's summary: Bird was one of the most skilled and competitive players in NBA history. Known for his shooting, passing, and basketball IQ, he led the Celtics to three championships in the 1980s. His rivalry with Magic Johnson helped define the NBA’s golden era and solidify his place as one of the greatest.

Analysis: Like his aforementioned rival, Larry Bird also changed the NBA for the better. He connected on the three-ball at a rate never before seen, but he went down as one of the best shooters ever because he also thrived in the mid-range and from the charity stripe. Bird won the first three three-point contests and was the first member of the 50-40-90 club.

Bird was also a way better defender than given credit for. People forget that the Indiana State product actually made three All-Defensive teams. The legendary small forward has one of the most entertaining highlight reels ever. He was slow and somewhat unathletic, but he made his defenders look like fools thanks to his deep bag, incredible touch, and impressive awareness. Bird is actually the last player to win the NBA MVP in three straight seasons.

7. Wilt Chamberlain

ChatGPT's summary: Chamberlain was a physical marvel, and his stats are mind-boggling (e.g., averaging 50.4 points per game in a season). He dominated the league in an era when the competition was less balanced, but his individual feats—like his 100-point game—are legendary. Wilt's ability to dominate in every statistical category makes him an all-time great.

Analysis: Wilt Chamberlain's statistical dominance is so insane that it almost seems fake. A 100-point game, a 55-rebound game, and a 50.4 point-per-game season are just a few of his 72 NBA records. The 7-foot-1 beast was a man amongst boys. Even so, he only won two championships during the same era as his rival, Bill Russell, and that is likely why ChatGPT ranks the Celtic legend above Chamberlain here.

Regardless, Wilt the Stilt will never be forgotten. He has tons of unbreakable records that will stand the test of time, regardless of how much the NBA and it's players develop over time.

ChatGPT's summary: Shaq’s sheer size and power redefined the center position. He dominated the paint on both ends of the floor and was nearly unstoppable offensively in his prime, leading the Lakers to a three-peat from 2000-2002. His ability to dominate in the low post, as well as his rare combination of strength and agility, made him one of the most dominant forces in NBA history.

Analysis: Shaquille O'Neal has often been described as the “most dominant player” in NBA history. He was such a physical force inside that nobody wanted to face him. The Diesel dunking on his opponents with ease was a regularity during his days with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and even the teams he played with later in his career.

O'Neal could finish through or over defenders during his prime, but people forget how mobile he was when he first came into the league. All in all, O'Neal won four championships and made 15 All-Star games.

ChatGPT's summary: Duncan’s consistency, humility, and fundamental play made him the face of the San Antonio Spurs’ dynasty. Known as “The Big Fundamental,” his elite defense, rebounding, and post moves allowed him to sustain excellence for two decades, winning five championships with the Spurs.

Analysis: Tim Duncan wasn't flashy, but he did enough to be the consensus choice for the best power forward in NBA history. He led a San Antonio Spurs team that was a dynasty for nearly two decades, and he won five championships during that time. Duncan was fundamentally sound, knocking down bank-shot jumpers and playing sounds defense.

ChatGPT's summary: Kobe was known for his scoring ability, work ethic, and killer mentality. Over his 20-year career with the Lakers, he achieved greatness on both ends of the floor, becoming one of the league’s most potent scorers with iconic moments like his 81-point game. His fierce competitiveness and legendary footwork made him one of the game's all-time greats.

Analysis: Kobe Bryant is an NBA legend, and he passed away way too young. We've ranked Bryant's 24 best moments before, but to summarize, Bryant is pretty clearly one of the greatest NBA players ever. In fact, he often gets compared to Michael Jordan, the first player ranked on this list.

Jordan is who Bryant based his game off of. Like Jordan, he was an elite point-of-attack defender, and he also thrived in the mid-range. Bryant actually expanded his game to include more of a three-point shot, though, and he only trailed the G.O.A.T by one championship.

Three of Bryant's five NBA Finals victories came while he formed the best NBA duo ever with Shaquille O'Neal, but Bryant certainly proved he could win on his own later in his career. It is a shame that the NBA didn't award Bryant more MVP awards than the one he received, as he was certainly the best player in the league during his prime. He is arguably the most underrepresented NBA player ever when it comes to hardware, and that is despite having 18 All-Star selections to his name.