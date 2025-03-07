Lopsided NBA games aren't exactly fun to watch, especially for fans of the teams that are losing. However, those are the kind of games that showcases a team's dominance. Plus, it gives the players at the end of the bench a chance for extended minutes. Here are the 10 most lopsided blowouts in NBA history, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

1. 2021-22 Memphis Grizzlies def. Oklahoma City Thunder (152-79)

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins talks with forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Just around three years ago, the Memphis Grizzlies gave the Oklahoma City Thunder a huge beating, blasting the latter by an NBA record of 73 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. led all scorers with 27 points in only 20 minutes of action. The Thunder were paced by Luguentz Dort, who scored 15 points. Around this time, OKC was pretty much tanking, and Memphis capitalized.

2. 1991-92 Cleveland Cavaliers def. Miami Heat (148-80)

Former Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Mark Price, left, reacts to fans in the first quarter of a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
David Richard-Imagn Images

Before the Grizzlies destroyed the Thunder, the initial record for the most lopsided game was set by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team made short work of the Miami Heat, beating them by 68 points, which is still the second-biggest deficit in a final score. Mark Price and John Battle led all scorers with 18 apiece. On the other hand, the Heat only saw two of their players post double digits with Steve Smith and Kevin Edwards posting 15 and 10 points, respectively.

3. 1997-98 Indiana Pacers def. Portland Trail Blazers (124-59)

Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller in action against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum.
Imagn Images

It was certainly a nightmare game for the Portland Trail Blazers against the Indiana Pacers. It was a hot shooting night for Reggie Miller and the Pacers, as they enjoyed eight players finishing in double digits with all five of their starters finishing with at least 10 points. On the other side, the Blazers had a long night as they struggled to put points on the board, converting only 33.3% of their shots from the field. Throughout the game, the Blazers also never scored more than 16 points in a single quarter.

4. 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers def. Golden State Warriors (162-99)

Los Angeles Lakers guard (44) Jerry West comes off screen set by center (13) Wilt Chamberlain against the Cincinnati Royals at the Cincinnati Gardens.
Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

It was certainly an easy night for Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West as the Los Angeles Lakers cruised past the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers only needed 10 and 17 points from Chamberlain and West, respectively. The blowout win also saw Gail Goodrich register a game-high 30 points. Despite getting points on the board, the Warriors simply had no answers on defense.

5. 1991-92 Golden State Warriors def. Sacramento Kings (153-91)

Former NBA player Chris Mullin sits on the bench before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In just the second game of the 1991-92 season, the Golden State Warriors caught the Sacramento Kings off guard, putting the hammer down early into the season. Chris Mullin led the Warriors with 32 points. The Warriors' Victor Alexander scored 28 points off the bench. Furthermore, Sarunas Marciulionis and Tyrone Hill also scored 27 and 20 points, respectively. Surprisingly, the Warriors only made one three-pointer.

6. 1960-61 Syracuse Nationals def. New York Knicks (162-100)

Philadelphia 76ers former player Hal Greer is introduced before action against the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center.
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Related NewsArticle continues below
Miami Heat stars Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins in the center with Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. on either side with injury signs around them in front of Kaseya Center.
Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins headline lengthy Heat injury report vs. Timberwolves
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo looking hyped next to Erik Spoelstra in front of Kaseya Center.
Erik Spoelstra’s ‘monster’ Bam Adebayo take will fire up Heat fans
Miami Heat star Duncan Robinson in the middle with Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra on either side in front of Kaseya Center.
Duncan Robinson’s ‘painful’ Heat admission after game-tying 3 gets wiped out by minor misstep

The New York Knicks became the first team to get blown out by at least 60 points in NBA history. To make matters worse, it was easily a bloodbath on the Syracuse Nationals' homecourt on Christmas Day. Fortunately for the Knicks, this was long before Christmas Day games were shown on national TV. Hal Greer and Dave Gambee led the Nationals with 24 points apiece.

7. 2023-24 Oklahoma City Thunder def. Portland Trail Blazers (139-77)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Moda Center.
Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Although the Thunder found themselves on the receiving end of the most lopsided loss in NBA history, they did find a little redemption two years later when they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers by 62 points. As the top team in the West, the Thunder showed no mercy on a Blazers team still reeling from the trade of All-Star guard Damien Lillard. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was unstoppable, finishing with 31 points in only 21 minutes of action.

8. 2017-18 Charlotte Hornets def. Memphis Grizzlies (140-79)

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward James Ennis III (8) during the second half at FedExForum. the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 104-99.
Justin Ford-Imagn Images

It's quite rare to see the Charlotte Hornets make some noise in the NBA. However, they did make the headlines positively during the 2017-18 season when they handed the Grizzlies a 61-point drubbing. Kemba Walker had a huge night as well, exploding for 46 points while going 10-for-14 from beyond the arc. He was also 10-for-10 from the charity stripe.

9. 2023-24 Miami Heat def. Portland Trail Blazers (142-82)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center.
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Despite only getting eight points from Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat easily took care of business against the Blazers. Fueled by their 45-point second quarter, the Heat trashed the Blazers in dominant fashion. Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Thomas Bryant, and Terry Rozier combined for a total of 89 points. Adebayo and Bryant also finished with double-doubles, grabbing 12 rebounds apiece.

10. 2024-25 Los Angeles Clippers def. Brooklyn Nets (126-67)

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after forward Kawhi Leonard (2) scores three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the most surprising teams this year, especially after the departure of Paul George. In fact, they proved to be a dark horse, especially when they gave the Brooklyn Nets their worst loss in franchise history. The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, who had 23 and 21 points, respectively. Harden also chipped in 11 assists.