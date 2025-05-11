The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets delivered high-scoring affairs through three games. That includes the epic Friday overtime Nuggets win. But Game 4 reminded fans of past early 2000s NBA Playoffs contests. Not the good kind.

Both Western Conference powers ended the first quarter with this score: 17-8 in favor of OKC. The Thunder made just one three-pointer, while shooting six-of-22 from the field. Denver fared worse behind the arc — taking 14 shots and not hitting a single one.

Both teams hit a new type of mediocrity. They hit a wrong kind of NBA history.

The Thunder and the Nuggets both had DISMAL shooting 1st quarters 😬 OKC: 6-of-22 FG, 1-of-11 3PT Denver: 2-of-22 FG, 0-of-14 3PT The teams only combined for 25 points, tied for the fewest in any 1st quarter in postseason history 🥶 pic.twitter.com/pSbbdZyMwJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Both the Thunder and Nuggets pride themselves on scoring at will. OKC dropped 149 on Denver not long ago (Game 2). But this Sunday contest felt like the early 2000s Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs duking it out. Both were notorious for low-scoring games that became defensive-minded, yet bored fans.

And the fans relentlessly criticized the play of both teams on Mother's Day.

Fans react to dull Thunder-Nuggets first quarter

The internet lit up both teams — from gifs to memes all the way to short-worded posts.

One fan saw too many misfired shots, prompting this post.

Nuggets and thunder right now pic.twitter.com/30vom8We01 — zaiire 💫 (@_zaiire_) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bleacher Report betting posted this warning on X. Both teams are on pace to combine for only 100 points. ESPN/Andscape NBA senior writer Marc J. Spears posted the stat sheet from the first half — showing how bad it got.

Tony Jones of The Athletic became more vocal. He pointed out the lack of rest both teams have had.

“Gotta say, this is absolutely ridiculous of the NBA to have this series go every other day and then put Game 4 as the early game on Sunday after having Game 3 as the late game on Friday. It's beyond ridiculous. It's actually kind of dangerous,” Jones posted.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerged as the only Thunder player to surpass double digits in points. He scored 12 in 13 total minutes. No one else on OKC, including Chet Holmgren, scored past four points through the second, though.

Nikola Jokic didn't fare much better with only two points. Russell Westbrook went scoreless. Overall, the first became rather forgettable for fans at Ball Arena.