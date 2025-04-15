The Brooklyn Nets had opportunities to cash in on Cam Johnson at the trade deadline. However, the rebuilding squad was content to hold onto the veteran wing during a career season.

Will that change this summer?

“There was no shortage of teams calling [about Cam]. He’s a good player, and teams value him, but so do we,” said general manager Sean Marks. “There’s so many ways you can build this with Cam Johnson. You want high-character individuals here, and that’s exactly what he is. He’s a high-character guy who you’re gonna see consistency from every day. We’re in zero hurry to move on from players like that.

“We all know this is a business, and having those upfront, honest conversations with players is important, but I think the next step for Cam is to take on more of a leadership role. We just talked about that this morning with him. He carries a big voice, and he’s well-respected by his teammates. They love him, and he’s about the right stuff. If you wanna look at, what is a Net? That’s what you want.”

Johnson has been impactful as a role player throughout his six-year NBA career. However, the 6-foot-8 wing had a breakout season under first-time head coach Jordi Fernandez, averaging a team-best 18.8 points and 3.4 assists per game on 48/39/89 shooting splits.

Johnson was one of three NBA players to average 18-plus points on those splits, alongside Kyrie Irving and Desmond Bane.

Cam Johnson embracing leadership role with Nets as trade rumors persist

Cam Johnson's trade value may never be higher than it is following his career season. The 29-year-old has two years left on his contract at $21.5 million annually, a deal that should age well as the salary cap rises due to a $76 billion media rights deal.

The Nets could sell high on Johnson or keep him for their next phase. He and Marks will have an open line of communication about which direction the team is leaning.

“[I'll] definitely go to [Sean] and ask because I have a very vested interest in what we're doing here,” Johnson said. “I feel like I’ve put a lot of effort into trying to be a part of this program, and I take that very seriously. And I feel like I've also been given a responsibility to have that approach. I would definitely like to know everything that's going on

“I understand that I'm not going to be let in on every decision or have a say in every decision, but I would like to know going forward. But it is also my job to, at this point, work on myself, get better, and handle whatever comes along [with] being a pro in the situation.”

Based on Marks' comments, it would take a big offer to pry Johnson away from Brooklyn.

With four first-round picks in this year's draft, the Nets will have an influx of young talent next season. They'll need the right veterans to show those players how to be pros.

Marks and head coach Jordi Fernandez are turning to Johnson to be that figure.

“The way he approaches the game night in and night out. He comes in and works pretty much harder than all of the guys in our locker room,” Keon Johnson said of Johnson. “The way that he gets himself ready for games and how consistent he is in preparation… Whenever the ball is tipped, it’s no question [he's ready], because we’re seeing this every day in practice. Guys like him with that type of experience, it’s someone that I kind of cling onto just to pick their brains and see what they’re thinking.”

While the Nets are in the early stages of a rebuild, they can expedite their timeline. Brooklyn has an NBA-best 13 tradable first-round picks and over $50 million in cap space to go star hunting.

Whether as a veteran leader, a complementary piece to a star, or a trade chip, Johnson will be critical to the team's plans.

“Me personally, I think from here, it can look very different depending on which way it’s approached,” Johnson said of the Nets' future. “It’s not my decision at the end of the day, but [the goal should be] to get back to winning as quick as possible. And I don’t know what that means, and I don’t know exactly how that’s accomplished. But continuing to fill our roster with the talent and the right type of people and the right type of players to make a cohesive group that’s capable of winning.

“Everybody in the league is chasing a championship, so I get everything that comes along with that. But it’s really time for us to put that as goal number one. Get back to winning, get back into the playoff picture, and go from there.”