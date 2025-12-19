Rookies often face a steep learning curve, but the rebuilding New Orleans Pelicans might have found the most keeled ‘kid' in the 2025 NBA Draft. James Borrego’s assessments of Jeremiah Fears after 27 games sound less like a coach managing a developmental curve and more like one describing a player already comfortable with responsibility.

Fears, who has started 25 of his first 27 NBA games, is averaging 15.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range. The numbers are solid for any rookie. What stands out to Borrego, however, is how those numbers are being produced.

“There is a maturity to him,” Borrego began. “There is a maturity in game management. I think his game management is getting better. He is taking what the defense gives him. He is not forcing every possession. If the game calls for him to pass it and kick the ball, he kicks the ball.”

For a young guard entrusted with a starting role almost immediately, restraint is often the last skill to arrive. Fears has shown it early. Rather than hunting shots or trying to dictate every possession, he has demonstrated an understanding of flow. When to attack, when to facilitate, and when to let the offense breathe looks second nature to the Oklahoma alum.

Borrego has also pointed to Fears’ command of pace as a defining trait. In a league where transition offense can swing games quickly, the Pelicans might have finally found a tone-setter.

“I love his pace. He is setting the tone for us in transition. Obviously, end-to-end, make and miss, he is pushing the pace for us.”

That ability to consistently apply pressure regardless of whether the previous possession resulted in a basket has become a subtle but meaningful part of how Fears operates. Defenses are forced to organize earlier, and teammates benefit from cleaner opportunities before the floor gets crowded. The clearest example of that growth came in the closing minutes of a recent win over the Chicago Bulls.

Pelicans prioritizing Jeremiah Fears

With the game tightening, Borrego trusted Fears to finish the night, and the rookie delivered without overreaching.

“I was really proud of the way he closed the fourth quarter (in Chicago). That was a very mature close for a young guy,” Borrego shared. “I didn't feel like any of his possessions were rushed or forced. He was poised, made big shots obviously, but made the right play with a kick-out that got us a wide-open three in the corner. Those are very mature plays for a young guy.”

Choosing the correct plays over the loudest ones is often what separates promising scorers from reliable closers. For Borrego, Fears’ willingness to prioritize decision-making over personal production is a sign of long-term viability.

After 27 games, the rookie’s stat line suggests progress. Borrego’s comments suggest something more important: trust. Fears is not merely surviving an early starting role. The 19-year-old guard is learning how to manage games, control tempo, and close wins.