The transfer portal chaos is officially underway, and Indiana football is reportedly right in the thick of it for one of the biggest names on the market. According to 247Sports and CBS Sports reporter Chris Hummer, Indiana is an “early school to watch” for TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, who officially announced his intention to transfer on Thursday.

This connection adds a fascinating “full circle” layer to Hoover’s recruitment. Long before he was lighting up scoreboards in Fort Worth, Hoover was actually committed to Indiana as a high school prospect in the class of 2022 before flipping to TCU late in the cycle. Now, with the Hoosiers fresh off a historic season under head coach Curt Cignetti, Bloomington looks like a much different destination than it did three years ago.

Hoover’s decision to hit the portal comes after another prolific season for the Horned Frogs. In 2025, the redshirt junior threw for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns, completing nearly 66% of his passes. This follows a breakout 2024 campaign where he set a TCU single-season record with 3,949 passing yards. Despite his statistical dominance, Hoover has opted to skip TCU's upcoming Alamo Bowl matchup against USC to focus on his next move.

Article Continues Below

For Indiana, the interest makes perfect sense. The Hoosiers are potentially looking at life after Fernando Mendoza, who has skyrocketed up NFL Draft boards after a Heisman-winning campaign. Cignetti has proven he can maximize quarterback talent, and landing a veteran gunslinger like Hoover, who has over 9,600 career passing yards and 71 touchdowns, would keep the Hoosiers firmly in the national title conversation for 2026.

While other programs will undoubtedly come calling for a quarterback of Hoover’s caliber, the existing relationship and Indiana’s newfound status as an offensive juggernaut make this a rumor with serious legs.