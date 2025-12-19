The MLB Free Agency delivered a cruel turn for John Means as another injury abruptly halted his path to a new deal. The former Baltimore Orioles All-Star and later Cleveland Guardians left-hander saw momentum vanish in an instant. Just days before he expected to sign, Means ruptured his Achilles while training. He shared the news on Instagram, confirming successful surgery and acknowledging how sharply the timing cut. Means built his name with the Orioles, continued his fight with the Guardians, and believed he was finally healthy. For the first time in years, Opening Day felt close.

That belief did not come easily. Drafted by the Orioles in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Means climbed quietly and reached the majors in 2018. He was never the loud prospect. He was the steady one. Then the results exploded onto the league’s radar, and the Orioles found something real in its rotation.

A career defined by resilience with the Orioles

John Means’ rise peaked in 2019. He earned his first All-Star selection with a 2.50 ERA and finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting. Two years later, he delivered one of the greatest nights in Orioles history. On May 5, 2021, Means threw a no-hitter against the Mariners, the first for the franchise since 1991. He faced the minimum. Perfection slipped only on a dropped third strike.

The injuries followed. Tommy John surgery erased his 2022 season. Rehab filled most of 2023, but he returned and showed flashes of control and calm. One of his strongest outings came against the Guardians, when he carried a no-hit bid deep and earned his first win in two years. In 2024, he posted a 2.61 ERA in four starts before another elbow surgery ended his season with the Orioles.

Still, Cleveland believed. The Guardians signed him in February 2025, hoping patience would pay off. Rehab followed. A big-league return did not. By November, he was back in MLB Free Agency.

Now comes another pause. Another recovery. Another test. Baseball has a way of breaking rhythms and testing resolve. The question lingers quietly. When John Means returns again from injury, what does resilience have left to say?