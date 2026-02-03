For a rookie trying to establish himself in the NBA rotation, an All-Star Weekend invite represents both validation and a measuring stick. It's a process that has broken plenty of lottery picks, so James Borrego helped Jeremiah Fears map out the plan right after the NBA Draft. Fortunately for the rebuilding New Orleans Pelicans, there was even room for Derik Queen in the Rising Stars worthy rollout.

Fears was all smiles when talking about the payoff recently.

“It's pretty exciting,” Fears began. “I came in in July and that was one of the goals, that and just help our team, do all we can to kind of put ourselves in a position like this to be (in the NBA Rising Stars game). So it's super exciting. The feeling and emotion hadn't really kicked in yet. I'm pretty sure it will once we get out there and step on the court for the first time but super excited for sure.”

As for his game plan on the court, Fears emphasizes enjoyment over everything else. The Rising Stars format, which pits top rookies and sophomores against each other in a mini-tournament, offers a low-stakes environment to showcase skills. Fears intends to make the most of it, especially with a familiar face on the opposing side.

“Just going out there and having fun, playing against DQ a little bit, and showing everyone what we're capable of…continue to enjoy every single second, every single moment, and take all of it in,” explained Fears. “We know we'll be there (in the NBA All-Star Game) in a couple of years.”

That “DQ” refers to fellow Pelicans rookie Derik Queen, who also received an invite. Sharing the experience with a teammate from the same draft class adds a special layer to the weekend for Fears. It's a testament to their quick integration into the team and the support from veterans.

“It feels really good. Two rookies came in the same class and our teammates believed in us,” noted Fears. “They did a really good thing in getting us here as well…We're really excited to get out there and show everyone what we are capable of.”

However, the duo won't be teaming up in the game; Queen landed on the opposite squad.

Pelicans risk friendly fire

Fears takes it in stride, viewing it as an opportunity to amp up the entertainment value. While they'll compete fiercely during the event, their bond remains unbreakable.

“It is what it is,” Fears shrugged. “We can't control it…we are definitely going to go at each other and compete. At the end of the day, once All-Star weekend is over, we're going to get back on the same page and we'll be family again. If we're on opposite teams, we've got to go at each other and make it fun. Give the fans something to laugh about and actually be excited about.”

Interim head coach James Borrego echoes the pride surrounding the rookies' achievements. Under his guidance, Fears and Queen have thrived.

“Proud of them, they've got a great start to bright futures,” Borrego began. “Their best days are in front of them, but they made the most of their opportunity. They deserve it; they belong there. I'm thrilled for them, and they are going to do great. Congrats to them and their families. That's a big deal no matter where you are drafted or undrafted. To make that (NBA Rising Stars) game is a major accomplishment.”

For Fears, All-Star Weekend isn't just a celebration…it's a stepping stone. His mapped-out approach blends gratitude, competitiveness, and forward-thinking ambition. And if his confidence holds in a new role, a full All-Star nod might not be far off.