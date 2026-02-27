The air of mystery surrounding Luis Robert Jr. mirrors the enigmatic nature of the Steve Cohen-owned New York Mets. Both have entered the season with high expectations in the past, only to stumble and lose trust with fans. Now, there is a significant amount of uncertainty hovering above the franchise and its new center fielder heading into the 2026 campaign. Can they shatter expectations and deliver Flushing an exhilarating six-plus months of baseball?

Well, Robert is doing his part to fuel excitement for the new season. An MLB insider is thoroughly impressed by what she is witnessing in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

“FWIW (and in February very little is worth much of anything) Luis Robert Jr. continues to hit line drive after line drive in live batting practice ABs this week,” SNY's Chelsea Janes reported. “One of the biggest ‘if healthy’s' in baseball, but seeing him regularly, the talent just jumps out at you.”

The 2023 All-Star weathered a litany of injuries with the Chicago White Sox over the last few seasons, so the Mets are understandably easing him into spring training. They do not appear overly concerned with the number of at-bats he logs in exhibition games. If Robert can continue to make good contact in batting practice and go into Opening Day healthy, then New York will be ecstatic.

Luis Robert Jr. can give the Mets a boost in key areas

Article Continues Below

Mets president pf baseball operations David Stearns did not trade for the player who was once pegged as a franchise pillar. He knows the glaring drawbacks that come with the 28-year-old right-handed hitter. Robert posted a sub-.665 OPS in each of the last two seasons and played in just 210 games during that span. Stearns is not simply taking a leap of faith, however. He recognizes the value this man can bring with his defense and athleticism alone.

While injuries and struggles have obviously plagued him in the batter's box, Luis Robert Jr. remains an asset in the outfield and on the base paths. He has recorded 76 stolen bases in his last 355 games and posted seven outs above average in center last year, per FanGraphs. The 2020 Gold Glover is an upgrade at one of the most important positions in the sport. New York certainly needs him to hold his own at the plate, but an offensive explosion would arguably be a bonus.

Stearns is prioritizing the fundamental principles that continue to pay dividends for his former place of employment, the Milwaukee Brewers. He is also betting on Robert to unleash his untapped potential. Perhaps the Mets newcomer will never blossom into an unquestioned star, but he can still be a crucial contributor in what fans desperately hope is a bounce-back campaign.

Robert will try to stay sharp in BP and further acclimate himself to the Orange and Blue.