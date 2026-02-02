An invitation to NBA All-Star Weekend is the culmination of a lifelong dream for anyone in basketball. It's a chance to both meet legends and leave a mark. For New Orleans Pelicans cornerstone Derik Queen, participating in the Rising Stars game is merely the first step in a journey fueled by two distinct All-Star moments. There is one iconic, controversial memory from his childhood, and a personal, competitive mission that should worry Jeremiah Fears.

Initially, Queen was humble when talking about the honor.

“To compete and be part of All-Star weekend has always been a dream of mine,” began Queen. “Being part of All-Star whatever, three-point, just being there should be fun…I'm just excited to compete.”

Then one childhood moment sparked the competitive fire right back up.

“The Slam Dunk Contest,” Queen smiled, “with Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine.”

That iconic 2016 showdown between Gordon and LaVine is widely regarded as one of the greatest dunk contests in NBA history. Fast-forward to the present, and Queen's drive shifts to a more immediate, personal challenge.

“I'm going to try and guard (Jeremiah Fears) and hopefully he tries to guard me,” Queen stated. “I'm going to try and fry him.”

There is no denying Queen's Rookie of the Year level confidence. This trip to LA is not just about participating; it's about dominating the moment and turning heads in a game that often serves as a launchpad for future stars. Things should work out once both rookies are back in New Orleans though.

“I feel like that means we've got a good foundation right now,” Queen boasted. “We are just going to keep building, going to keep getting better, and we're going to make the actual (NBA All-Star) game next year.”

For the Pelicans, that confidence aligns with the organizational bet they made on the Maryland alum's development curve. For Queen, the All-Star weekend serves as both a mirror and a measuring stick. It's also a reminder of the moments that inspired the 21-year-old and a preview of the level he expects to reach.