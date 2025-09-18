New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray is eager to return to action after sitting out most of last season due to injuries. With the Pelicans undergoing an overhaul, he is expected to play a big role once he is ready to suit up.

Murray broke his hand after the Pelicans' season opener, forcing him to miss 17 outings. He then ruptured his Achilles in January, which sidelined him for the rest of the campaign. He only played in 38 games, averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

Amid the months-long recovery, the 28-year-old Murray has kept a positive outlook on life. In fact, according to a video reposted by “All the Smoke,” he gave $600 to a total stranger, who suddenly messaged him on Instagram, to help him start his lawn care business.

“This why we rock with Dejounte,” read the caption.

His gesture didn't go unnoticed, as fans praised the Pelicans star for his charity.

“Murray has always been a real one 💯,” said @basedj_.

“I always liked the dude. He's a real one 🔥,” echoed @mikeblaxx.

“It’s absolutely free to be a good human being. 👏🏽,” added @bigglace619.

“This is how we help keep our younger generation out of the streets. The seeds that were just planted with this 🔥,” wrote @kevdatdudemusic.

“Humanity, we love to see it,” posted @kev702.

“Love his story. Love that he’s trying to keep doing these little deposits of selflessness. He's going to mature more, and the more he does these things, (the more it) helps so many grow up,” commented @angelomartin_tv.

Murray knows exactly what it's like to struggle as a young man. He grew up in South Seattle, where he was exposed to poverty, gang activity, violence, and drugs. His mother was in and out of jail, while his father was never around. He had to move to different homes to stay out of trouble.

He found solace in basketball, which also served as his gateway to building a more comfortable life with his loved ones.

Now, as he continues his journey with the Pelicans, Murray also continues to pay it forward.