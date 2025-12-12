The New York Jets are securing an important part of their future. While a few things have gone right this season, the organization seems to value continuity. As their 2025 season comes to a close, they are looking to keep one player on their offensive line for the future. Jeremy Fowler reports that the Jets are signing starting center Josh Myers to a contract extension.

“The Jets and center Josh Myers have reached a two-year, $11-million extension with $6 million guaranteed, per source,” Fowler reported on X. “A free agent add from 2025 is now in the fold for multiple years.”

Myers was a 2021 second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers. He started for the Packers for his entire career, but was let go by the team after his fifth-year option was not picked up. The Jets subsequently picked him up this offseason and made him their starting center.

Myers has been an underrated great piece of the Jets' offensive line. ESPN Pass Blocking Win Rate metric has Myers ranked 15th among interior offensive linemen, winning 96% of his pass-blocking reps this season. The Jets may have had issues with their offensive line all season long, but Myers is far from the issue.

The Jets, unfortunately, have more issues to deal with. As part of their rebuild, they traded two of their best defenders in Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, at the trade deadline. They also benched quarterback Justin Fields due to poor play. His replacement, Tyrod Taylor, started a few games, but he suffered a groin injury in their previous game. With Fields also nursing an injury, Brady Cook will take over as the Jets' starter against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.