The prideful New Orleans Pelicans have endured a challenging start to the season, navigating a string of injuries that have tested the depth of their roster. However, as the team waits to welcome back key contributors Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones in the coming weeks, there's a palpable sense of optimism surrounding the franchise. Zion Williamson becoming a walking bucket since December 14 has buoyed the entire organization over the holidays.

James Borrego has not been shy about expressing his enthusiasm for what he has seen from Williamson lately. The 25-year-old has looked rejuvenated on both ends of the floor, playing with a confidence and aggression that has reminded observers of his immense potential.

“It's been great. (Williamson) looks great,” Borrego began. “His spirit is right, mind is right. He looks fresh, aggressive, and really confident right now. So that's a bright spot. We've got to just lean into that. It's a positive. We're going to get reinforcements back here soon. We just need (Zion) to keep playing at that level.”

The timing of Williamson's strong play could not be more crucial for a last-place squad. He is averaging 27.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game over the past eight games. With the Pelicans (8-28) fighting to stay competitive in a tough Western Conference, having their franchise cornerstone operating at peak performance provides a foundation upon which to build once Murray and Jones return to action.

What's particularly encouraging is that Borrego believes this represents some of Williamson's finest basketball in quite some time. When asked to compare it to previous stretches, the interim head coach was emphatic in the overall assessment.

“What I can tell you is, it’s as well as I think he’s played in a while,” Borrego noted. “I can't give you a stretch last year. I’ve seen this before, but in the recent history this is probably the best. Mentally and physically he looks really strong right now.”

That mental and physical strength is exactly what the Pelicans need as they navigate the remainder of the season. Williamson has dealt with his share of injury concerns throughout his career, making his current robust condition all the more significant for a team that has struggled to find continuity.

As the Pelicans await the return of their reinforcements, all eyes remain on Zion Williamson to sustain his excellent form. If he can continue playing with the same spirit, confidence, and physical dominance that have characterized his recent performances, New Orleans will have the foundation necessary to make a serious push once their roster is whole.